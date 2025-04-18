Here's how our Pools writer expects Anthony Limbrick's side to line up as they look to make a winning start to the Easter weekend against Oldham. What do you make of this team?Here's how our Pools writer expects Anthony Limbrick's side to line up as they look to make a winning start to the Easter weekend against Oldham. What do you make of this team?
How Hartlepool United could line up as Pools prepare to travel to play-off chasing Oldham - gallery

By Robbie Stelling
Published 18th Apr 2025, 06:00 BST
Hartlepool United are bidding to extend their unbeaten run to seven matches when they travel to promotion-chasing Oldham on Good Friday.

Here's how our Pools writer expects Anthony Limbrick's side to line up as they look to make a winning start to the Easter weekend against Oldham. What do you make of this team?

Produced an impressive performance in the reverse fixture and made a fine save to deny former Pools frontman Mike Fondop. Thwarted Dion Pereira in added time during last Saturday's trip to Dagenham and Redbridge and appears to have put a challenging few weeks behind him.

1. Goalkeeper: Adam Smith

Produced an impressive performance in the reverse fixture and made a fine save to deny former Pools frontman Mike Fondop. Thwarted Dion Pereira in added time during last Saturday's trip to Dagenham and Redbridge and appears to have put a challenging few weeks behind him.

While he might have been disappointed with his role in Dagenham's late equaliser, was superb in last Saturday's game and continues to grow in stature. Set to start for the eighth match in succession.

2. Centre-back: Billy Sass-Davies

While he might have been disappointed with his role in Dagenham's late equaliser, was superb in last Saturday's game and continues to grow in stature. Set to start for the eighth match in succession.

Might have been a little fortunate not to have been sent off at Dagenham but was excellent in the second half as Pools produced a determined rearguard action. Along with Nathan Sheron, must rank as a contender for player of the season.

3. Centre-back: Tom Parkes

Might have been a little fortunate not to have been sent off at Dagenham but was excellent in the second half as Pools produced a determined rearguard action. Along with Nathan Sheron, must rank as a contender for player of the season.

Has rarely put a foot wrong since getting back into the team and has been effective since Anthony Limbrick moved him into a relatively unfamiliar role on the left of a back three. In line to feature in his 42nd game of the campaign.

4. Centre-back: David Ferguson

Has rarely put a foot wrong since getting back into the team and has been effective since Anthony Limbrick moved him into a relatively unfamiliar role on the left of a back three. In line to feature in his 42nd game of the campaign.

