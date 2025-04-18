Here's how our Pools writer expects Anthony Limbrick's side to line up as they look to make a winning start to the Easter weekend against Oldham. What do you make of this team?
1. Goalkeeper: Adam Smith
Produced an impressive performance in the reverse fixture and made a fine save to deny former Pools frontman Mike Fondop. Thwarted Dion Pereira in added time during last Saturday's trip to Dagenham and Redbridge and appears to have put a challenging few weeks behind him. Photo: Frank Reid
2. Centre-back: Billy Sass-Davies
While he might have been disappointed with his role in Dagenham's late equaliser, was superb in last Saturday's game and continues to grow in stature. Set to start for the eighth match in succession. Photo: Frank Reid
3. Centre-back: Tom Parkes
Might have been a little fortunate not to have been sent off at Dagenham but was excellent in the second half as Pools produced a determined rearguard action. Along with Nathan Sheron, must rank as a contender for player of the season. Photo: Frank Reid
4. Centre-back: David Ferguson
Has rarely put a foot wrong since getting back into the team and has been effective since Anthony Limbrick moved him into a relatively unfamiliar role on the left of a back three. In line to feature in his 42nd game of the campaign. Photo: Frank Reid
