How Hartlepool United could line up as Pools prepare to travel to Southend

Here's how our Hartlepool United writer expects Pools to line up at Roots Hall. Do you agree?
1. Goalkeeper: Brad Young
Lennie Lawrence admitted he had a decision to make in goal after Adam Smith impressed him during the midweek FA Trophy clash with Tamworth. The experienced goalkeeper commanded his area well but survived a couple of nervous moments with the ball at his feet and it's unlikely he's done enough to displace Young. The Leicester loanee has endured some difficult moments away from home since arriving at Pools but has kept four successive clean sheets at the Prestige Group Stadium and made one superb late save in the goalless draw with Barnet last time out. Lawrence has spoken before about the need to remain consistent with his goalkeepers, so it would be a surprise to see him change that in Essex. Photo: Frank Reid
2. Right-back: Nathan Sheron
The veteran Pools boss has another big call to make at right-back after Dan Dodds returned from suspension against Tamworth. Sheron, who has started the last three National League games in defence, returned to midfield in midweek while Dodds got through a much-needed 90 minutes and provided the assist for Gary Madine's goal. Even so, his performance certainly wasn't faultless and he was caught out of position a few times. For his part, Sheron has thrived at right-back while Jack Hunter has done little wrong while deputising in the engine room. Lawrence tends to avoid making changes when things are going well and Sheron has been an integral part of the side that have gone unbeaten during their last four league games. Photo: Frank Reid
3. Centre-back: Luke Waterfall
The skipper was sent off in the reverse fixture but has started all of the last four National League games. Will have his hands full against the lively Josh Walker and Luton loanee Aribim Pepple, who scored a hat-trick in the FA Trophy on Saturday. Photo: Frank Reid
4. Centre-back: Tom Parkes
Was replaced at half time in midweek but Lawrence later confirmed it was a pre-planned substitution. Has started all but one of his side's league games this season and has been one of the most consistent performers. Photo: Frank Reid
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.