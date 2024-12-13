How Hartlepool United could line up as Pools prepare to travel to Southend

2 . Right-back: Nathan Sheron

The veteran Pools boss has another big call to make at right-back after Dan Dodds returned from suspension against Tamworth. Sheron, who has started the last three National League games in defence, returned to midfield in midweek while Dodds got through a much-needed 90 minutes and provided the assist for Gary Madine's goal. Even so, his performance certainly wasn't faultless and he was caught out of position a few times. For his part, Sheron has thrived at right-back while Jack Hunter has done little wrong while deputising in the engine room. Lawrence tends to avoid making changes when things are going well and Sheron has been an integral part of the side that have gone unbeaten during their last four league games. Photo: Frank Reid