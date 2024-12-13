How Hartlepool United could line up as Pools prepare to travel to Southend

Lennie Lawrence admitted he had "several decisions to make" ahead of the trip to Southend. Here's a look at how Pools could line up.Lennie Lawrence admitted he had "several decisions to make" ahead of the trip to Southend. Here's a look at how Pools could line up.
Lennie Lawrence admitted he had "several decisions to make" ahead of the trip to Southend. Here's a look at how Pools could line up.

By Robbie Stelling
Published 13th Dec 2024, 11:22 BST
Hartlepool United manager Lennie Lawrence admitted he has "several decisions to make" ahead of this weekend's trip to Southend. The veteran boss, who celebrates his 77th birthday on Saturday, will have to decide whether to restore Dan Dodds to the side after the defender returned from suspension in midweek, while he also admitted he was pondering over who should start in goal after Adam Smith impressed him during Tuesday night's FA Trophy defeat to Tamworth. Pools, who are bidding to extend their unbeaten league run to five matches, are also waiting on the fitness of influential attackers Luke Charman and Adam Campbell. So, here's a look at how Pools could line up.

Here's how our Hartlepool United writer expects Pools to line up at Roots Hall. Do you agree?

Lennie Lawrence admitted he had a decision to make in goal after Adam Smith impressed him during the midweek FA Trophy clash with Tamworth. The experienced goalkeeper commanded his area well but survived a couple of nervous moments with the ball at his feet and it's unlikely he's done enough to displace Young. The Leicester loanee has endured some difficult moments away from home since arriving at Pools but has kept four successive clean sheets at the Prestige Group Stadium and made one superb late save in the goalless draw with Barnet last time out. Lawrence has spoken before about the need to remain consistent with his goalkeepers, so it would be a surprise to see him change that in Essex.

1. Goalkeeper: Brad Young

Lennie Lawrence admitted he had a decision to make in goal after Adam Smith impressed him during the midweek FA Trophy clash with Tamworth. The experienced goalkeeper commanded his area well but survived a couple of nervous moments with the ball at his feet and it's unlikely he's done enough to displace Young. The Leicester loanee has endured some difficult moments away from home since arriving at Pools but has kept four successive clean sheets at the Prestige Group Stadium and made one superb late save in the goalless draw with Barnet last time out. Lawrence has spoken before about the need to remain consistent with his goalkeepers, so it would be a surprise to see him change that in Essex.

The veteran Pools boss has another big call to make at right-back after Dan Dodds returned from suspension against Tamworth. Sheron, who has started the last three National League games in defence, returned to midfield in midweek while Dodds got through a much-needed 90 minutes and provided the assist for Gary Madine's goal. Even so, his performance certainly wasn't faultless and he was caught out of position a few times. For his part, Sheron has thrived at right-back while Jack Hunter has done little wrong while deputising in the engine room. Lawrence tends to avoid making changes when things are going well and Sheron has been an integral part of the side that have gone unbeaten during their last four league games.

2. Right-back: Nathan Sheron

The veteran Pools boss has another big call to make at right-back after Dan Dodds returned from suspension against Tamworth. Sheron, who has started the last three National League games in defence, returned to midfield in midweek while Dodds got through a much-needed 90 minutes and provided the assist for Gary Madine's goal. Even so, his performance certainly wasn't faultless and he was caught out of position a few times. For his part, Sheron has thrived at right-back while Jack Hunter has done little wrong while deputising in the engine room. Lawrence tends to avoid making changes when things are going well and Sheron has been an integral part of the side that have gone unbeaten during their last four league games.

The skipper was sent off in the reverse fixture but has started all of the last four National League games. Will have his hands full against the lively Josh Walker and Luton loanee Aribim Pepple, who scored a hat-trick in the FA Trophy on Saturday.

3. Centre-back: Luke Waterfall

The skipper was sent off in the reverse fixture but has started all of the last four National League games. Will have his hands full against the lively Josh Walker and Luton loanee Aribim Pepple, who scored a hat-trick in the FA Trophy on Saturday.

Was replaced at half time in midweek but Lawrence later confirmed it was a pre-planned substitution. Has started all but one of his side's league games this season and has been one of the most consistent performers.

4. Centre-back: Tom Parkes

Was replaced at half time in midweek but Lawrence later confirmed it was a pre-planned substitution. Has started all but one of his side's league games this season and has been one of the most consistent performers.

