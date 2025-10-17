Here's how our Hartlepool United writer Robbie Stelling expects Pools to line up in South London. Do you agree with his team?placeholder image
How Hartlepool United could line up as Pools prepare to travel to strugglers Sutton - gallery

By Robbie Stelling
Published 17th Oct 2025, 16:04 BST
Hartlepool United are bidding to put a miserable week behind them when they travel to National League strugglers Sutton on Saturday.

Here's how our Hartlepool United writer Robbie Stelling expects Pools to line up in South London. Do you agree with his team?

Has made a decent start to his Pools career but is still looking for his first clean sheet.

1. Goalkeeper: George Evans

Has made a decent start to his Pools career but is still looking for his first clean sheet.

Has not been at the races in recent weeks and Pools fans will be hoping for much more from him at both ends of the pitch.

2. Right-back: Jay Benn

Has not been at the races in recent weeks and Pools fans will be hoping for much more from him at both ends of the pitch.

Missed Tuesday night's thumping defeat against Gainsborough but Pools will be keenly hoping he's back in contention for the weekend.

3. Centre-back: Maxim Kouogun

Missed Tuesday night's thumping defeat against Gainsborough but Pools will be keenly hoping he's back in contention for the weekend.

Has been ineligible for all of the last three matches and his return promises to provide Pools with a big boost.

4. Centre-back: Cameron John

Has been ineligible for all of the last three matches and his return promises to provide Pools with a big boost.

