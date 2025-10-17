1. Goalkeeper: George Evans
Has made a decent start to his Pools career but is still looking for his first clean sheet. Photo: Adam Cook/The Corner Photography
2. Right-back: Jay Benn
Has not been at the races in recent weeks and Pools fans will be hoping for much more from him at both ends of the pitch. Photo: Adam Cook/The Corner Photography
3. Centre-back: Maxim Kouogun
Missed Tuesday night's thumping defeat against Gainsborough but Pools will be keenly hoping he's back in contention for the weekend. Photo: Adam Cook/The Corner Photography
4. Centre-back: Cameron John
Has been ineligible for all of the last three matches and his return promises to provide Pools with a big boost. Photo: Adam Cook/The Corner Photography