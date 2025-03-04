Pools are without a win in their last five matches, while strugglers Fylde have picked up four points from difficult games away at promotion-chasing Altrincham and Gateshead. It's been another underwhelming season for Pools, but it's been a nightmarish one for the Coasters, who will come into the game two points adrift of safety. Fylde parted company with former Pools boss Kevin Phillips last month and have picked up under caretaker manager David Longwell, who has worked in the academies of St Mirren, Orlando City, New York Red Bulls, Shrewsbury and Burnley. In attacking-midfielder Nick Haughton, who has scored 17 goals in 33 games this season, Fylde have one of the division's outstanding performers, and the Coasters will be determined to make the most of a favourable run of fixtures in the next few weeks to help them beat the drop.
By contrast, Pools have little left to play for other than pride, and few fans will find much to be proud of when it comes to another mid-table finish. Even so, under pressure head coach Anthony Limbrick knows he will need some positive results between now and the end of the season if he's to convince both fans and the board that he's the right man to lead the team in the long term. So, here's a look at how Pools could line up in Lancashire.
1. Goalkeeper: Adam Smith
Might have been frustrated after being beaten at his near post by York's Ollie Pearce at the weekend. Made a couple of mistakes against Aldershot last month, but has been excellent since being restored to the side in December other than that. Balances his duties as the club's goalkeeping coach with being the first choice in-between the sticks and is a hugely popular member of the dressing room. Commands his area well, probably better than any goalkeeper Pools have had in the last couple of seasons. Photo: Frank Reid
2. Right-back: Dan Dodds
Was left out altogether at the weekend and hasn't featured since being hooked at half time against Tamworth last month. Looked uncomfortable on the right of a defensive three that night, but with Pools reverting back to a more familiar 4-2-3-1 formation he could be restored in his favoured right-back role. Missed a couple of games following a bang on the head in training, but has been back in contention since last week. Made such a bright start to his Pools career but has struggled this season following an anterior cruciate ligament injury that kept him out of almost all of last term. At 24, still has loads of potential and has impressive athletic attributes, just needs to start believing in himself again. A return for Dodds would also allow Nathan Sheron to move back into midfield. Photo: Frank Reid
3. Centre-back: Luke Waterfall
Was part of the back four that kept a clean sheet in the reverse fixture and has started 17 of the last 18 games. The skipper, who will turn 35 in July, is out of contract in the summer. Probably not a season that the veteran will look back on too fondly, although he has improved following an ill-disciplined start to the campaign. Anthony Limbrick does not seem to have a lot of faith in Billy Sass-Davies and has left the defender on the bench for all of his first six games in charge. Photo: Frank Reid
4. Centre-back: Tom Parkes
Has started the last two matches after recovering from a knee injury and had a decent game at the weekend up against the prolific Ollie Pearce. Pools have been better at the back this season, keeping 10 clean sheets with 11 games to go compared to last term's disappointing total of just five, and Parkes has been an integral part of their considerable improvement. Photo: Frank Reid
