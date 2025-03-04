Pools are without a win in their last five matches, while strugglers Fylde have picked up four points from difficult games away at promotion-chasing Altrincham and Gateshead. It's been another underwhelming season for Pools, but it's been a nightmarish one for the Coasters, who will come into the game two points adrift of safety. Fylde parted company with former Pools boss Kevin Phillips last month and have picked up under caretaker manager David Longwell, who has worked in the academies of St Mirren, Orlando City, New York Red Bulls, Shrewsbury and Burnley. In attacking-midfielder Nick Haughton, who has scored 17 goals in 33 games this season, Fylde have one of the division's outstanding performers, and the Coasters will be determined to make the most of a favourable run of fixtures in the next few weeks to help them beat the drop.