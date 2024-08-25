Predicted XI ahead of bank holiday trip to Woking.Predicted XI ahead of bank holiday trip to Woking.
How Hartlepool United could line up for bank holiday trip to Woking

By Robbie Stelling
Published 25th Aug 2024, 12:51 BST
Updated 25th Aug 2024, 13:07 BST
Hartlepool United are set to play their second game in 72 hours when they travel to take on Woking, one of manager Darren Sarll's former sides, on bank holiday Monday. Pools will arrive in Surrey unbeaten so far this season but will meet a Cards team full of confidence following back-to-back wins of their own, including a thumping 3-0 victory at Ebbsfleet on Saturday. Here's how Pools could line up.

Our Pools writer is predicting a change of shape ahead of the trip to Woking - what do you think?

Has yet to concede on his travels this season but can expect to be kept busy against a Woking side who put three past Ebbsfleet on Saturday. Teams have tended to try and bombard his box and swing corners under his bar so far this term but he's dealt with the barrage admirably and will need to maintain his strong start in Surrey.

1. Goalkeeper: Joel Dixon

Has yet to concede on his travels this season but can expect to be kept busy against a Woking side who put three past Ebbsfleet on Saturday. Teams have tended to try and bombard his box and swing corners under his bar so far this term but he's dealt with the barrage admirably and will need to maintain his strong start in Surrey.

In line for his first start since signing for Pools having made a positive impact after replacing Louis Stephenson at half time of Saturday's game against Wealdstone. Might lack the dynamism or attacking threat of his teenage teammate but will add experience and know-how to the right side of defence.

2. Right-back: Kieron Freeman

In line for his first start since signing for Pools having made a positive impact after replacing Louis Stephenson at half time of Saturday's game against Wealdstone. Might lack the dynamism or attacking threat of his teenage teammate but will add experience and know-how to the right side of defence.

A second game in three days will be tough on the 34-year-old's body but the skipper is an almost automatic selection whenever he's available and came straight back into the side on Saturday following his suspension.

3. Centre-back: Luke Waterfall

A second game in three days will be tough on the 34-year-old's body but the skipper is an almost automatic selection whenever he's available and came straight back into the side on Saturday following his suspension.

Much like Waterfall alongside him, it will be a physical test for the experienced defender, who has started all four of his side's games so far this season. Wasn't at his best against Wealdstone but hard to imagine any strikers relish the prospect of an afternoon up against him.

4. Centre-back: Tom Parkes

Much like Waterfall alongside him, it will be a physical test for the experienced defender, who has started all four of his side's games so far this season. Wasn't at his best against Wealdstone but hard to imagine any strikers relish the prospect of an afternoon up against him.

