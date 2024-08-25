Our Pools writer is predicting a change of shape ahead of the trip to Woking - what do you think?
1. Goalkeeper: Joel Dixon
Has yet to concede on his travels this season but can expect to be kept busy against a Woking side who put three past Ebbsfleet on Saturday. Teams have tended to try and bombard his box and swing corners under his bar so far this term but he's dealt with the barrage admirably and will need to maintain his strong start in Surrey. Photo: Frank Reid
2. Right-back: Kieron Freeman
In line for his first start since signing for Pools having made a positive impact after replacing Louis Stephenson at half time of Saturday's game against Wealdstone. Might lack the dynamism or attacking threat of his teenage teammate but will add experience and know-how to the right side of defence. Photo: Hartlepool United Football Club
3. Centre-back: Luke Waterfall
A second game in three days will be tough on the 34-year-old's body but the skipper is an almost automatic selection whenever he's available and came straight back into the side on Saturday following his suspension. Photo: Frank Reid
4. Centre-back: Tom Parkes
Much like Waterfall alongside him, it will be a physical test for the experienced defender, who has started all four of his side's games so far this season. Wasn't at his best against Wealdstone but hard to imagine any strikers relish the prospect of an afternoon up against him. Photo: Frank Reid
