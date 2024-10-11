How Hartlepool United could line up for FA Cup clash with Brackley Town.

Hartlepool United begin their FA Cup campaign this weekend when they welcome National League North side Brackley Town to the Prestige Group Stadium. Pools crashed out of England's oldest and most famous cup competition at the fourth qualifying round stage last season and manager Darren Sarll will be desperate to avoid a repeat this time around as his side bid for a place in the first round proper. Pools are looking to build on some much-needed momentum after last Saturday's remarkable 4-3 win over Sutton while Brackley, who reached the National league North play-off final last season, arrive in good form and are unbeaten in their last six. So, here's how Pools could line up.