How Hartlepool United could line up for FA Cup clash with Brackley Town.How Hartlepool United could line up for FA Cup clash with Brackley Town.
How Hartlepool United could line up for FA Cup clash with Brackley Town.

How Hartlepool United could line up for FA Cup clash with Brackley Town

By Robbie Stelling
Published 11th Oct 2024, 06:00 BST
Hartlepool United begin their FA Cup campaign this weekend when they welcome National League North side Brackley Town to the Prestige Group Stadium. Pools crashed out of England's oldest and most famous cup competition at the fourth qualifying round stage last season and manager Darren Sarll will be desperate to avoid a repeat this time around as his side bid for a place in the first round proper. Pools are looking to build on some much-needed momentum after last Saturday's remarkable 4-3 win over Sutton while Brackley, who reached the National league North play-off final last season, arrive in good form and are unbeaten in their last six. So, here's how Pools could line up.

Here's how our Pools writer expects Darren Sarll's side to line up at the weekend - do you agree?

Bidding for his first clean sheet in Pools colours. Might have been a bit disappointed with his decision to punch Lewis Simper's cross in the lead up to Sutton's opener last week, but nonetheless big things are expected from the talented 22-year-old.

1. Goalkeeper: Brad Young

Bidding for his first clean sheet in Pools colours. Might have been a bit disappointed with his decision to punch Lewis Simper's cross in the lead up to Sutton's opener last week, but nonetheless big things are expected from the talented 22-year-old. Photo: Frank Reid

Photo Sales
Tired a bit towards the end last week and was beaten too easily on the edge of the box for Sutton's third goal but has been generally excellent since returning from injury and will be hoping to continue his fine form.

2. Right-back: Dan Dodds

Tired a bit towards the end last week and was beaten too easily on the edge of the box for Sutton's third goal but has been generally excellent since returning from injury and will be hoping to continue his fine form. Photo: Frank Reid

Photo Sales
Hasn't been at his best this season but has fond memories of the FA Cup having captained League Two Lincoln to the quarter-finals in 2017. Billy Sass-Davies can afford to feel hard done by after his goal-saving challenge late on helped Pools secure three points against Sutton but Sarll clearly values Waterfall's leadership and experience.

3. Centre-back: Luke Waterfall

Hasn't been at his best this season but has fond memories of the FA Cup having captained League Two Lincoln to the quarter-finals in 2017. Billy Sass-Davies can afford to feel hard done by after his goal-saving challenge late on helped Pools secure three points against Sutton but Sarll clearly values Waterfall's leadership and experience. Photo: Frank Reid

Photo Sales
His side's best defender so far this season and set to come straight back into the XI after serving a one match suspension following five yellow cards.

4. Centre-back: Tom Parkes

His side's best defender so far this season and set to come straight back into the XI after serving a one match suspension following five yellow cards. Photo: Frank Reid

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:Brackley TownNational LeagueBrackleyEngland
News you can trust since 1877
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice