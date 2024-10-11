Here's how our Pools writer expects Darren Sarll's side to line up at the weekend - do you agree?
1. Goalkeeper: Brad Young
Bidding for his first clean sheet in Pools colours. Might have been a bit disappointed with his decision to punch Lewis Simper's cross in the lead up to Sutton's opener last week, but nonetheless big things are expected from the talented 22-year-old. Photo: Frank Reid
2. Right-back: Dan Dodds
Tired a bit towards the end last week and was beaten too easily on the edge of the box for Sutton's third goal but has been generally excellent since returning from injury and will be hoping to continue his fine form. Photo: Frank Reid
3. Centre-back: Luke Waterfall
Hasn't been at his best this season but has fond memories of the FA Cup having captained League Two Lincoln to the quarter-finals in 2017. Billy Sass-Davies can afford to feel hard done by after his goal-saving challenge late on helped Pools secure three points against Sutton but Sarll clearly values Waterfall's leadership and experience. Photo: Frank Reid
4. Centre-back: Tom Parkes
His side's best defender so far this season and set to come straight back into the XI after serving a one match suspension following five yellow cards. Photo: Frank Reid
