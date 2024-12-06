Here's how our Pools writer thinks Lennie Lawrence's side could line up on Saturday. What do you reckon?
1. Goalkeeper: Brad Young
Will be bidding to keep a fifth successive home clean sheet if he starts. Lawrence might be tempted to hand Adam Smith a first start since September, although the less experienced Young will surely be keen to get as many games under his belt as possible. Whoever gets the nod will need to command their area well and be mindful of Tamworth's threat from set-pieces and their trademark long throws. Photo: Frank Reid
2. Right-back: Dan Dodds
Set to start for the first time since his red card against Eastleigh last month. Will need to impress if he's to retain his place when Pools return to National League action the following weekend at Southend. A good chance to get back up to speed. Photo: Frank Reid
3. Centre-back: Billy Sass-Davies
Was a little unfortunate to lose his place after the defeat to York and will be eager to state his case this weekend. Made a bad mistake at the LNER Community Stadium but Lawrence confirmed he would have kept him in the side had he not suffered a concussion that ruled him out the following Saturday. While he might now have to accept he's fallen behind Luke Waterfall and Tom Parkes in the pecking order, he can be confident he'll get another chance as both of the experienced defenders have struggled with injuries in recent seasons. A welcome opportunity to regain some sharpness. Photo: Frank Reid
4. Centre-back: Tom Parkes
Has featured in all but one of his side's games this season and is likely to continue instead of Waterfall, who has had a difficult time with injuries in the last few months. Expect him to skipper the team. Photo: Frank Reid