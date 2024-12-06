Lennie Lawrence is expected to make changes for Saturday's clash with Tamworth as Pools begin their FA Trophy campaign. Here's a look at how they could line up.placeholder image
Lennie Lawrence is expected to make changes for Saturday's clash with Tamworth as Pools begin their FA Trophy campaign. Here's a look at how they could line up.

How Hartlepool United could line up for FA Trophy clash against Tamworth

By Robbie Stelling
Published 6th Dec 2024, 11:03 BST
Hartlepool United are set to begin their FA Trophy campaign this weekend when they host fellow National League side Tamworth. Neither team are likely to consider the competition among their top priorities, with Pools closing in on the play-offs and the Lambs gearing up to host Premier League Tottenham in the FA Cup third round. Veteran Pools boss Lennie Lawrence confirmed that he would make changes on Saturday, with players on the periphery set to be given the opportunity to impress. Here's a look at how Pools could line up.

Here's how our Pools writer thinks Lennie Lawrence's side could line up on Saturday. What do you reckon?

Will be bidding to keep a fifth successive home clean sheet if he starts. Lawrence might be tempted to hand Adam Smith a first start since September, although the less experienced Young will surely be keen to get as many games under his belt as possible. Whoever gets the nod will need to command their area well and be mindful of Tamworth's threat from set-pieces and their trademark long throws.

1. Goalkeeper: Brad Young

Will be bidding to keep a fifth successive home clean sheet if he starts. Lawrence might be tempted to hand Adam Smith a first start since September, although the less experienced Young will surely be keen to get as many games under his belt as possible. Whoever gets the nod will need to command their area well and be mindful of Tamworth's threat from set-pieces and their trademark long throws.

Set to start for the first time since his red card against Eastleigh last month. Will need to impress if he's to retain his place when Pools return to National League action the following weekend at Southend. A good chance to get back up to speed.

2. Right-back: Dan Dodds

Set to start for the first time since his red card against Eastleigh last month. Will need to impress if he's to retain his place when Pools return to National League action the following weekend at Southend. A good chance to get back up to speed.

Was a little unfortunate to lose his place after the defeat to York and will be eager to state his case this weekend. Made a bad mistake at the LNER Community Stadium but Lawrence confirmed he would have kept him in the side had he not suffered a concussion that ruled him out the following Saturday. While he might now have to accept he's fallen behind Luke Waterfall and Tom Parkes in the pecking order, he can be confident he'll get another chance as both of the experienced defenders have struggled with injuries in recent seasons. A welcome opportunity to regain some sharpness.

3. Centre-back: Billy Sass-Davies

Was a little unfortunate to lose his place after the defeat to York and will be eager to state his case this weekend. Made a bad mistake at the LNER Community Stadium but Lawrence confirmed he would have kept him in the side had he not suffered a concussion that ruled him out the following Saturday. While he might now have to accept he's fallen behind Luke Waterfall and Tom Parkes in the pecking order, he can be confident he'll get another chance as both of the experienced defenders have struggled with injuries in recent seasons. A welcome opportunity to regain some sharpness.

Has featured in all but one of his side's games this season and is likely to continue instead of Waterfall, who has had a difficult time with injuries in the last few months. Expect him to skipper the team.

4. Centre-back: Tom Parkes

Has featured in all but one of his side's games this season and is likely to continue instead of Waterfall, who has had a difficult time with injuries in the last few months. Expect him to skipper the team.

