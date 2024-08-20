Predicted XI as Pools prepare to travel to Tamworth.Predicted XI as Pools prepare to travel to Tamworth.
How Hartlepool United could line up for Tuesday night's trip to Tamworth

By Robbie Stelling
Published 20th Aug 2024, 10:11 BST
Hartlepool United travel to Tamworth, last season's National League North champions, on Tuesday evening for just the second ever meeting between the two sides. Pools boss Darren Sarll is set to be without the suspended Luke Waterfall and has a number of injuries to contend with. So, here's a look at how Pools could line up in Staffordshire.

How Pools could line up against Tamworth on Tuesday evening.

Looking to keep his third consecutive clean sheet, having kept just one in his first 26 Pools games. Owes a lot to those in front of him and hasn't really been tested so far, although Sarll's faith in him must have bolstered his confidence. The Lambs have only scored once in their first two matches, albeit against two sides tipped to do well this season. Photo: Frank Reid

Impressed when deputising for the injured Dan Dodds at the weekend, although tired somewhat in the final 15 minutes. Has largely been excellent whenever he's been called upon but he did have a tough time in a midweek fixture against Maidenhead last season. Has often been able to rely on the experience of Luke Waterfall alongside him but he'll have to do without it in Staffordshire. Photo: Frank Reid

In line for his first competitive start as captain Luke Waterfall serves his suspension following Saturday's red card. Has plenty of experience at this level despite being just 24 and has done well enough during two substitute appearances so far this season. Photo: Frank Reid

Was monumental at the weekend, especially after Waterfall's sending off. Likely to captain the side in his defensive partner's absence and will have an important role to play when it comes to organising the back line. Photo: Frank Reid

