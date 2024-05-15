3 . Centre-back: Tom Parkes

Pools fans - and, of course, the new boss - will be hoping that Tom Parkes and Luke Waterfall can maintain their strong partnership next season. Parkes, who arrived just before Waterfall in January, made 19 appearances, scoring once, and had a huge impact on his new side's defensive fortunes. The 32-year-old is strong, experienced, brave, reads the game well and is comfortable with the ball at his feet. The fact that he is left-footed is an added bonus as it allows him to dovetail perfectly with Waterfall, who is right-sided. The one concern, perhaps, is that he struggled with injuries while up in Scotland with Livingston. However, he has made more than 475 career appearances and - other than being forced off with concussion against Barnet - he was ever-present after making his debut as a half time substitute against AFC Fylde. Sarll has already expressed that both he and Waterfall are exactly the type of centre-halves he likes to have in his side and, as individuals and as a partnership, the pair could be one of the keys to the new manager's success next season. Photo: Mark Fletcher