Hartlepool United haven't always got it right when it comes to managerial appointments.

There was Dave Jones and his infamous sausage sandwich, Keith Curle and his raging libido, Paul Hartley's one win in 11 games, Richard Money's two wins in eight.

There were signs of promise from John Askey, Craig Hignett, Graeme Lee and Kevin Phillips, while there was a complete lack of hope under the likes of Paul Murray.

In recent years, the only managerial appointment who can be considered an undisputed success was Dave Challinor, who led Pools back to the Football League in 2021.

Pools have won five and drawn five of their last 12 league games and supporters are beginning to believe in their side once again. Picture by Frank Reid.

Pools have certainly had some contentious managers over the last decade or so but few have proven more controversial than Darren Sarll.

The former Stevenage, Yeovil and Woking manager's appointment was shrouded in controversy from the minute he was unveiled after Pools made the unusual decision not to offer Kevin Phillips a new contract - or, if the former Sunderland striker is to be believed, to have withdrawn their offer of a new deal.

Whatever the case, it seemed pretty clear Pools had got their man.

Sarll was one of the favourites for the job prior to the appointment of Phillips and seemed to have an impressive understanding of the Pools squad from the off, revealing the released and retained list 48 hours after he was announced as the club's new manager.

While some supporters might disagree, Sarll tried to do a lot of the right things during the initial months of his tumultuous tenure.

At first at least, he tried hard to ingratiate himself with the fanbase and get to know the town, while his recruitment was purposeful and focused, with a desire to sign players with links to the local area and an understanding of the unique footballing culture in the North East.

He had a clear plan, and although pre-season wasn't perfect, there were enough good signs that most supporters went into the season feeling cautiously optimistic.

Things could hardly have started better as Pools beat newly-promoted Yeovil on the opening day, drew with well-fancied Southend despite being reduced to 10-men and edged past Tamworth on their notoriously challenging artificial surface.

Three clean sheets and seven points from the opening three games meant Sarll had already surpassed the record of Paul Murray, who managed four points from his seven games, drawn level with Paul Hartley, who won one and drew four of his 11 matches, and was closing in on Richard Money, who accumulated eight points from his eight games in charge.

From then on, things could hardly have gone worse.

Pools failed to score in almost seven hours of football at the Prestige Group Stadium, received four red cards in their opening 10 matches, were knocked out of the FA Cup at the fourth qualifying round stage and started a concerning slide down the table.

Sarll certainly lost the fans - not least when he infamously referred to supporters as 'clever Dicks' - and he appeared to lose the dressing room too, leaving the likes of Mani Dieseruvwe, Adam Campbell and Joe Grey on the bench at various times; indeed, Campbell admitted his first few months at Pools had been the most frustrating of his career.

In truth, by the time Lennie Lawrence replaced Sarll in October, initially on a temporary basis, it seemed as though this season could, at best, be consigned to the scrap heap, with Pools not beyond the reach of a relegation battle if things didn't improve.

Fast forward three months, however, and Pools are on the brink of the play-off places having won five and drawn five of their last 12 league matches.

Pools are playing exciting, attacking football and the likes of Mani Dieseruvwe, Adam Campbell, David Ferguson and Anthony Mancini - in other words, players who really struggled under Sarll - are showing signs of returning to top form.

Lawrence's side shocked Solihull Moors in the Midlands, held title-chasing Barnet to a goalless draw and produced perhaps their best performance of the season to beat an in-form Oldham on New Year's Day.

So, for all supporters have been, understandably, critical of many of the managerial appointments over the last decade, it feels like it's time to acknowledge that the club have got this one right.

When Lawrence was first appointed as caretaker boss, few would have expected him to be given the role on a permanent basis.

However, the veteran, who turned 77 last month, made a series of important tactical changes, altering the shape, changing the "pressing philosophy" and bringing the likes of Campbell, Grey and Dieseruvwe back to the fore.

Pools picked up five points from Lawrence's three games as interim manager before confirming his appointment until the end of the campaign.

To help the former Charlton, Middlesbrough, Luton and Cardiff boss, Pools welcomed Anthony Limbrick as the club's new head coach while Gavin Skelton joined as first team coach.

There were some initial question marks about how the new dynamic would work and Pools shipped five at leaders York the first time the trio took to the dugout together.

Since then, Lawrence's measured approach and tactical astuteness, Limbrick's passion, energy and enthusiasm and Skelton's quiet determination have helped dispel most of the initial concerns and doubts of sceptial supporters.

It's starting to look more and more like the club have played a blinder, with Lawrence, Limbrick and Skelton providing the perfect foils for one another as Pools have started to propel themselves up the table.

In Lawrence, Pools have one of the most experienced and well-respected managers in football.

With a long, long list of contacts and a formidable record, Lawrence has made some important changes, both on the pitch and off it.

Pools have started to play better football, with an emphasis on fluid, focused attacking and patient, measured defending rather than Sarll's far more regimented approach.

Where players looked uncertain and tentative under Sarll, they look purposeful and confident under Lawrence and where the football was direct and one-dimensional under the old boss, it's far more attractive and attacking under the new regime.

In Limbrick and Skelton, Pools have recruited two likeable young coaches with interesting backgrounds and fresh, forward-thinking ideas about football.

Australian-born Limbrick, who has worked in the academies of West Ham, Southampton and Peterborough and managed Woking, Welsh powerhouse The New Saints and Gibraltan side Manchester 62, has added energy and enthusiasm to the dugout.

His positive outlook and passionate approach have helped produce results in the week and on matchdays, while his warm manner has endeared him to fans.

While it remains to be seen whether he is indeed Lawrence's successor-in-waiting, supporters that were initially reticent about the prospect of Limbrick being the next in line to the top job are now brimming with enthusiasm about the idea. That's a clear sign of how much of an impact the likeable Australian has made.

Skelton, too, has made his mark.

A defensive-midfielder in his playing days who was part of the Gretna side that famously reached the Scottish Premier League, Skelton spent five years working as assistant manager at his hometown club Carlisle, helping the Cumbrians win promotion to League One under Paul Simpson.

Skelton's more understated manner provides the perfect balance to Limbrick's energetic approach on the touchline while his passion for coaching and improving players has made him an instant hit with the Pools squad.

There is still so much work to be done and there's certainly no guarantee that Pools will finish in the play-offs this season, but the club look to have hit the mark with their most recent appointments, providing purpose for the rest of the season and hope for the future.

At long last, Hartlepool feels United again. Pools fans will be hoping this is the start of something very special indeed.