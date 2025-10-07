Here's a look at how Simon Grayson's record after 14 games as Pools boss compares to some of his predecessors.
1. Simon Grayson: 28.57% win record - won four, drew six, lost four, scored 13, conceded 10.
The Pools boss has won four, drawn six and lost four of his first 14 matches at the helm, with his side scoring the joint-fewest goals of any manager on this list but also boasting the best defensive record. Photo: Adam Cook/The Corner Photography
2. Anthony Limbrick: 28.57% win record - won four, drew five, lost five, scored 20, conceded 19.
The Australian, who was handed the reins at a difficult time, won four, drew five and lost five of his first 14 matches in charge. Photo: Frank Reid
3. Lennie Lawrence: 35.71% win record - won five, drew seven, lost two, scored 22, conceded 18.
The veteran, who is still at the club in an advisory capacity, won five, drew seven and lost just two of his first 14 games in the dugout. Photo: Frank Reid
4. Darren Sarll: 28.57% win record - won four, drew five, lost five, conceded 12, scored 14.
The divisive Darren Sarll, who now works in Canada, ranks among the most controversial managers on this list - and that's saying something. Photo: Frank Reid