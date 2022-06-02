4. Jamie Sterry - B+

One of the first names on the team sheet throughout, much was expected of Sterry this campaign and he has delivered. Has had one or two struggles with injuries which may have hampered him slightly and picked up two red cards, one deserved, one perhaps a little unfortunate, but a really solid season and one to continue to use and build around. Stunning performance at Newport County capped with a highlight reel goal. (Credit: Mark Fletcher | MI News)

Photo: Mark Fletcher