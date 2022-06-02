It’s been a rollercoaster year for Pools who have seen two permanent managers, two memorable cup runs and a league campaign littered with highs and lows.
But ultimately, through Dave Challinor, Antony Sweeney, Graeme Lee and Michael Nelson, Pools were able to succeed in their pre-season objective and maintain their EFL status.
And to do that, Pools have used a total of 33 players this season, the joint third most in the division, with many having come and gone throughout the year.
But whether those players remain at the Suit Direct Stadium or have left for a new club at some point throughout the season, they have all played their part.
And here at The Mail we look at all of those to pull on a Pools shirt this season and hand out our end of season grades.
1. Ben Killip - A-
Killip has been something of an unsung hero for Pools this season. Locked in a battle for the No.1 shirt at the beginning of the campaign the 26-year-old won out over Jonathan Mitchell and has enjoyed a strong campaign typified by his superb display in the EFL Trophy semi-final against Rotherham United. Picture by FRANK REID
Photo: Frank Reid
2. Jonathan Mitchell - C+
Would have fancied his chances of wrestling the No.1 spot away from Killip when arriving from Derby County having spent last season in League One with Northampton Town. Instead, he was limited largely to cup appearances, of which he performed well in and looked a more than capable option. Unfortunately his short deal expired in the New Year and he took the opportunity to move onto Doncaster Rovers. Picture by FRANK REID
Photo: Frank Reid
3. Nicholas Bilokapic - C+
Only two appearances in replacement of Killip but did not disgrace himself despite both ending in defeat. Looks very calm and composed between the posts despite his age and appeared to fit in well within the squad. Would be one to consider bringing back on-loan next season. Picture by FRANK REID
Photo: Frank Reid
4. Jamie Sterry - B+
One of the first names on the team sheet throughout, much was expected of Sterry this campaign and he has delivered. Has had one or two struggles with injuries which may have hampered him slightly and picked up two red cards, one deserved, one perhaps a little unfortunate, but a really solid season and one to continue to use and build around. Stunning performance at Newport County capped with a highlight reel goal. (Credit: Mark Fletcher | MI News)
Photo: Mark Fletcher