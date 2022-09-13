News you can trust since 1877
Josh Umerah converted from the penalty spot for Hartlepool United against Crewe Alexandra. (Credit: Mark Fletcher | MI News)

How Hartlepool United were rated against Crewe Alexandra as ex-Charlton Athletic striker sees spot kick cancelled out by late equaliser

Hartlepool United were hit by another late equaliser as they were forced to settle for a point against Crewe Alexandra.

By Joe Ramage
Tuesday, 13th September 2022, 11:18 pm

Having come so close to their first league win of the season at Colchester United, Paul Hartley’s side missed out on three points again here thanks to Daniel Agyei’s equaliser five minutes from time.

Pools had taken a first half lead through Josh Umerah who converted his third goal of the season from the penalty spot.

And here is how Pools were rated in their home draw.

1. Ben Killip - 6

Not a great deal to do throughout the night. Dealt with what he had to comfortably. Little chance with the goal. (Credit: Mark Fletcher | MI News)

2. Reghan Tumilty - 7

Got forward well all night and became a good outlet in the second half. Work rate was excellent but was exhausted in the closing stages which played its part in Crewe goal. (Credit: Mark Fletcher | MI News)

3. Rollin Menayese - 6

Solid enough evening and part of a defensive trio who dealt with Baker-Richardson well. (Credit: Mark Fletcher | MI News)

4. Euan Murray - 6

Moved into the middle of the back three and looked more at home than on the left of the three. (Credit: Mark Fletcher | MI News)

