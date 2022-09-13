How Hartlepool United were rated against Crewe Alexandra as ex-Charlton Athletic striker sees spot kick cancelled out by late equaliser
Hartlepool United were hit by another late equaliser as they were forced to settle for a point against Crewe Alexandra.
By Joe Ramage
Tuesday, 13th September 2022, 11:18 pm
Having come so close to their first league win of the season at Colchester United, Paul Hartley’s side missed out on three points again here thanks to Daniel Agyei’s equaliser five minutes from time.
Pools had taken a first half lead through Josh Umerah who converted his third goal of the season from the penalty spot.
And here is how Pools were rated in their home draw.
