Paul Hartley’s side were within minutes of their first league win of the campaign with a gritty away performance against Colchester after Wes McDonald had given them a first half lead.

McDonald finished well first time from Reghan Tumilty’s cross for his second goal in as many league games for Pools.

But they were undone in stoppage time by Beryly Lubala’s header.

And here is how Pools were rated.

1. Ben Killip - 6 Didn't have a lot to do in terms of making saves. Collected some crosses well. Distribution was sloppy at times. Well beaten by Lubala's header.

2. Reghan Tumilty - 6 Encouraging in the first half, particularly going forward, laying on a good assist for McDonald. Struggled at times with Kazeem defensively. Booked for kicking the ball away.

3. Rollin Menayese - 7 Couple of loose touches early in the game but was pretty solid throughout. Excellent block on Nouble late in the game.

4. Alex Lacey - 6 Misplaced an early pass into touch but enjoyed a solid enough afternoon with some key blocks. Improved despite late goal conceded.