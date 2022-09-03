How Hartlepool United were rated in Colchester United draw as ex-Birmingham City man grabs second goal in as many games
Hartlepool United were hit with a late sucker-punch at the Jobserve Community Stadium against Colchester United.
By Joe Ramage
Saturday, 3rd September 2022, 6:45 pm
Paul Hartley’s side were within minutes of their first league win of the campaign with a gritty away performance against Colchester after Wes McDonald had given them a first half lead.
McDonald finished well first time from Reghan Tumilty’s cross for his second goal in as many league games for Pools.
But they were undone in stoppage time by Beryly Lubala’s header.
And here is how Pools were rated.
