News you can trust since 1877
BREAKING
Wilko confirms job losses as rescue bid falls through
James Whale says this Christmas is his last as cancer treatment ends
Near miss: Woman cheats death after castle wall falls 30ft on head
AEW fire CM Punk after backstage incident at London show
Swastikas carved into dead pigeons - two arrested
House prices wobble - making homes more affordable for wannabe owners
Hartlepool United have a healthy average gate of 4,466 this season.Hartlepool United have a healthy average gate of 4,466 this season.
Hartlepool United have a healthy average gate of 4,466 this season.

How Hartlepool United's average gate this season compares to Solihull Moors, Ebbsfleet United, Oldham Athletic, Southend United, FC Halifax Town, Woking Barnet, Rochdale and the rest of the National League

Hartlepool United are looking to bounce back at the first attempt with promotion from the National League this season.
Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill
Published 5th Sep 2023, 14:46 BST
Updated 5th Sep 2023, 14:48 BST

They will be roared on by big crowds no matter where they play as they push for promotion.

But just how well backed are Pools and how do their crowds compare to their promotion rivals and the rest of the league?

Here’s the average attendance of every club, with average attendance going from lowest to highest.

Get all the latest Pools news here

1,007

1. Borehamwood

1,007 Photo: Clive Brunskill

Photo Sales
1,080

2. Gateshead

1,080 Photo: Stu Forster

Photo Sales
1,196

3. Solihull Moors

1,196 Photo: Getty Images

Photo Sales
1,198

4. Oxford City

1,198 Photo: Matthew Lewis

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 6
Next Page
Related topics:National LeagueRochdaleFC Halifax Town