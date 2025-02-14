Hartlepool United fans have been there in force this season.placeholder image
Hartlepool United fans have been there in force this season.

How Hartlepool United's average home games compare to Sutton United, Rochdale, Tamworth, Forest Green Rovers and the rest of the National League

Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill

Sports Editor, NMSY titles

Published 14th Feb 2025, 12:01 BST
Updated 12th Mar 2025, 08:29 BST
It’s not been the season Pools fans wanted.

Pools have never really got going all season and have failed to play their way into the promotion shake-up for another season.

They return to home soil this weekend when they host Solihull Moors in search of a much-needed win and a lift.

But whatever happens we can guarantee that Pools will continue to pull in the fans every home game.

In fact, Pools currently outrank seven League Two sides for average crowds.

So how do the gates at Pools compare to their National League rivals? Here we bring you the answers via the footballwebpages.co.uk website, with stats provided correct as of March 11.

6,971

1. Southend United

6,971 Photo: Getty Images

5,943

2. York City

5,943 Photo: Getty Images

5,833

3. Oldham Athletic

5,833 Photo: Getty Images

3,653

4. Hartlepool United

3,653 Photo: Frank Reid

