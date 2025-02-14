Pools have never really got going all season and have failed to play their way into the promotion shake-up for another season.

They return to home soil this weekend when they host Solihull Moors in search of a much-needed win and a lift.

But whatever happens we can guarantee that Pools will continue to pull in the fans every home game.

In fact, Pools currently outrank seven League Two sides for average crowds.

So how do the gates at Pools compare to their National League rivals? Here we bring you the answers via the footballwebpages.co.uk website, with stats provided correct as of March 11.