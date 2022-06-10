Hartlepool United were in the top 10 average attendances in League Two. (Credit: Federico Maranesi | MI News)

Pools fans turned out in their numbers home and away during the 2021/22 campaign including for their memorable cup runs in both the FA Cup and the EFL Trophy.

But Pools continued to have a strong and vocal backing from supporters at the Suit Direct Stadium with over 5,000 on average throughout the campaign.

But how does that number stack up against their League Two rivals?

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Ammies had the lowest average attendance in League Two during the 2021/22 season. (Photo by Pete Norton/Getty Images)

Here, we compare each club’s end of season average attendance.

Crawley averaged just under 2,300 supporters at the People's Pension Stadium (Photo by GLYN KIRK/AFP via Getty Images)

Harrogate averaged over 2,300 supporters at the Envirovent Stadium. (Photo by Paul Thomas/Getty Images)

Forest Green Rovers fans enjoyed a memorable season as their side clinched the League Two title. (Photo by Matthew Lewis/Getty Images)

Despite their relegation to the National League Scunthorpe still averaged just under 2,800 supporters during the 2021/22 campaign. (Photo by Jacques Feeney/Getty Images)

Colchester were 19th in League Two's average attendance list at the end of the season. (Photo by Paul Harding/Getty Images)

Stevenage avoided relegation to the National League with just under 3,000 supporters as an average attendance. (Photo by Christopher Lee/Getty Images)

The Crown Oil Arena had 2,914 supporters on average during the 2021/22 season. (Photo credit should read OLI SCARFF/AFP via Getty Images)

U's supporters enjoyed their first taste of the Football League, including a visit to Wembley Stadium (Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images)

Barrow will be under new management next season following Pete Wild's appointment. The Cumbrians averaged over 3,000 supporters during the 2021/22 season. (Photo by Lewis Storey/Getty Images)

The South Wales club averaged over 4,000 supporters at Rodney Parade. (Photo by Alex Davidson/Getty Images)

Oldham's stay in the Football League came to an end and although supporters had their disagreements with the ownership they still turned out in good numbers (Photo by James Gill/Getty Images)

Paul Simpson's arrival helped steer the Cumbrians away from danger with just under 5,000 averaging at Brunton Park. (Photo by Pete Norton/Getty Images)

The Saddlers are the first side to break the 5,000 threshold in League Two during the 2021/22 season. (Photo by Pete Norton/Getty Images)

The O's enjoyed a decent finish to the campaign to climb away from relegation trouble with Brisbane Road averaging over 5,100 supporters. (Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images)

The Suit Direct Stadium saw strong numbers throughout the campaign as Pools supporters turned out in force during the 2021/22 season. Picture by Martin Swinney

The Grecians will play League One football next season after their promotion winning campaign in front of an average home crowd of over 5,300 (Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

The Cobblers missed out on automatic promotion in agonising fashion having enjoyed an average Sixfields attendance of just under 5,500. (Photo by Pete Norton/Getty Images)

Darrell Clarke's side clinched promotion to League One through the play-offs and will be hoping to improve their average Vale Park attendance of over 6,000 even further next season. (Photo by Lewis Storey/Getty Images)

It was play-off heartache for the Stags who averaged over 6,500 supporters during the 2021/22 campaign. (Photo by Pete Norton/Getty Images)

The Merseyside club were in the top five for average attendance in League Two this season. (Photo by Pete Norton/Getty Images)

Joey Barton's side clinched a dramatic promotion on the final day of the season. The Gas averaged over 7,500 supporters at the Memorial Ground throughout the campaign. (Photo by Harry Trump/Getty Images)

The Robins made the League Two play-offs but fell short in the semi-finals. Almost 10,000 supporters averaged at the County Ground throughout the season. (Photo by Ben Hoskins/Getty Images)