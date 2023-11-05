How Hartlepool United's best starting XI would like if everyone was available
Hartlepool United have been hit with several injury problems so far this season.
By Joe Ramage
Published 5th Nov 2023, 15:00 GMT
John Askey has had to deal with multiple setbacks when it comes to injuries within his squad with several players such as Anthony Mancini, Dan Dodds and Callum Cooke suffering from long-term injuries since the start of the season.
Those injuries have contributed to a challenging period for Pools who have slipped down the National League table.
But what would Hartlepool’s best XI look like if Askey had everybody fit and available?
