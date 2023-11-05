News you can trust since 1877
Hartlepool United have missed several players due to injury so far this season.Hartlepool United have missed several players due to injury so far this season.
How Hartlepool United's best starting XI would like if everyone was available

Hartlepool United have been hit with several injury problems so far this season.
By Joe Ramage
Published 5th Nov 2023, 15:00 GMT

John Askey has had to deal with multiple setbacks when it comes to injuries within his squad with several players such as Anthony Mancini, Dan Dodds and Callum Cooke suffering from long-term injuries since the start of the season.

Those injuries have contributed to a challenging period for Pools who have slipped down the National League table.

But what would Hartlepool’s best XI look like if Askey had everybody fit and available?

Jameson has kept Pools' only clean sheet so far this season.

1. Pete Jameson

Jameson has kept Pools' only clean sheet so far this season. Photo: Frank Reid

Hendrie has played at both centre-back and wing-back since re-joining the club on loan and his assists at wing-back would maybe give him the nod.

2. Luke Hendrie

Hendrie has played at both centre-back and wing-back since re-joining the club on loan and his assists at wing-back would maybe give him the nod. Photo: FRANK REID 2022

Pools have been without Dodds since the win over AFC Fylde after he picked up a season-ending ACL injury.

3. Dan Dodds

Pools have been without Dodds since the win over AFC Fylde after he picked up a season-ending ACL injury. Photo: FRANK REID NATIONALWORLD 2022

Only David Ferguson has started more games than Onariase this season after the defender joined the club this summer.

4. Emmanuel Onariase

Only David Ferguson has started more games than Onariase this season after the defender joined the club this summer. Photo: FRANK REID NATIONALWORLD 2022

