But one thing Pools can be very happy with is the fine support they have continued to receive.

Hartlepool are currently averaging more than 4,400 fans per league game, support that will be vital as the relegation battle progresses.

But how does that average crowd compare to the rest of the league?

Here’s where all 24 teams sit in the average attendance league table.

The figures have been compiled from the transfermarkt.co.uk website and is correct as of October 4.

You can get all the latest United news, here.

1. Bradford City 17,192 Photo: Nathan Stirk Photo Sales

2. Swindon Town Average: 8,677 Photo: Getty Images Photo Sales

3. Stockport County 8,597 Photo: Alex Livesey Photo Sales

4. AFC Wimbledon Average: 7,187 Photo: Bryn Lennon Photo Sales