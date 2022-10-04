News you can trust since 1877
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
Hartlepool United fans have given the club tremendous support this season.

How Hartlepool United's crowds compare to Barrow, Newport County, Crewe Alexandra, Walsall, Gillingham and every other League Two side this season

Its been a tough start for Hartlepool United with a ‘0’ still in the wins column and already a change of manager.

By Stephen Thirkill
Tuesday, 4th October 2022, 10:57 am

But one thing Pools can be very happy with is the fine support they have continued to receive.

Hartlepool are currently averaging more than 4,400 fans per league game, support that will be vital as the relegation battle progresses.

But how does that average crowd compare to the rest of the league?

Here’s where all 24 teams sit in the average attendance league table.

The figures have been compiled from the transfermarkt.co.uk website and is correct as of October 4.

You can get all the latest United news, here.

1. Bradford City

17,192

Photo: Nathan Stirk

Photo Sales

2. Swindon Town

Average: 8,677

Photo: Getty Images

Photo Sales

3. Stockport County

8,597

Photo: Alex Livesey

Photo Sales

4. AFC Wimbledon

Average: 7,187

Photo: Bryn Lennon

Photo Sales
GillinghamLeague Two
Next Page
Page 1 of 6