How Hartlepool United's crowds compare to Barrow, Newport County, Crewe Alexandra, Walsall, Gillingham and every other League Two side this season
Its been a tough start for Hartlepool United with a ‘0’ still in the wins column and already a change of manager.
But one thing Pools can be very happy with is the fine support they have continued to receive.
Hartlepool are currently averaging more than 4,400 fans per league game, support that will be vital as the relegation battle progresses.
But how does that average crowd compare to the rest of the league?
Here’s where all 24 teams sit in the average attendance league table.
The figures have been compiled from the transfermarkt.co.uk website and is correct as of October 4.
