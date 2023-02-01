News you can trust since 1877
Hartlepool United fans have given the club tremendous support this season, with 62.948 fans watching home games this season.

How Hartlepool United's crowds compare to relegation rivals Harrogate Town, Rochdale, Gillingham, Crawley Town and every other League Two side this season

Its been a tough season for Hartlepool United with a huge relegation fight from now to the end of the season.

By Stephen Thirkill
3 minutes ago

Pools will need to make their home form count and have the fans right behind them every step of the way.

And that’s one thing Pools can be assured off with cracking gates this season despite the poor results.

So far 62.948 have seen Pools home games this season at an average of 4,496.

But how does that crowd total compare to the rest of the league, especially their relegation rivals?

The figures have been compiled from the transfermarkt.co.uk website and is correct as of February 1st.

1. Bradford City

208.245

Photo: Nathan Stirk

2. Swindon Town

116.959

Photo: Getty Images

3. Stockport County

113.262

Photo: Alex Livesey

4. AFC Wimbledon

99.399

Photo: Bryn Lennon

