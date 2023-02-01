How Hartlepool United's crowds compare to relegation rivals Harrogate Town, Rochdale, Gillingham, Crawley Town and every other League Two side this season
Its been a tough season for Hartlepool United with a huge relegation fight from now to the end of the season.
Pools will need to make their home form count and have the fans right behind them every step of the way.
And that’s one thing Pools can be assured off with cracking gates this season despite the poor results.
So far 62.948 have seen Pools home games this season at an average of 4,496.
But how does that crowd total compare to the rest of the league, especially their relegation rivals?
The figures have been compiled from the transfermarkt.co.uk website and is correct as of February 1st.
