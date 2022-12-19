Hartlepool United have always had a great set of fans who stick with the boys no matter what.

And those fans have a massive part to play as Pools look to kick on in the second half of the season and avoid relegation

But just how many people on average have attend United home games so this season and how does it compare to their relegation rivals and the rest of the league?

Here’s where all 24 teams sit in the average attendance league table.

The figures have been compiled from the transfermarkt.co.uk website and is correct as of December 19.

1. Bradford City 17,367 Photo: Nathan Stirk Photo Sales

2. Swindon Town 8,811 Photo: Getty Images Photo Sales

3. Stockport County 8,703 Photo: Alex Livesey Photo Sales

4. AFC Wimbledon 7,542 Photo: Bryn Lennon Photo Sales