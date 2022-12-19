News you can trust since 1877
Hartlepool United have an average gate of 4,533 so far this season.

How Hartlepool United's crowds compare to relegation rivals Rochdale, Harrogate Town, Gillingham, Colchester United and every other League Two side this season

Hartlepool United have always had a great set of fans who stick with the boys no matter what.

By Stephen Thirkill
3 hours ago

And those fans have a massive part to play as Pools look to kick on in the second half of the season and avoid relegation

But just how many people on average have attend United home games so this season and how does it compare to their relegation rivals and the rest of the league?

Here’s where all 24 teams sit in the average attendance league table.

The figures have been compiled from the transfermarkt.co.uk website and is correct as of December 19.

1. Bradford City

17,367

Photo: Nathan Stirk

2. Swindon Town

8,811

Photo: Getty Images

3. Stockport County

8,703

Photo: Alex Livesey

4. AFC Wimbledon

7,542

Photo: Bryn Lennon

