Hartlepool United face a massive home game against Rochdale at the weekend knowing a win could be their most important of the season.

How Hartlepool United's home form compares to relegation rivals Rochdale, Gillingham, Crawley Town and Harrogate Town - picture gallery

Hartlepool will be hoping it’s home sweet home when they face a huge relegation fight against Rochdale.

By Stephen Thirkill
4 minutes ago

Pool remain in the bottom two after defeat to Gillingham at the weekend.

United know things will look much better on Saturday if they can bag their third home win of the season.

But how does their record compare with the teams around them and who are the best and worst home sides in League Two.

Get all your latest Pools news here.

1. Stevenage - 34pts

13 11 1 1 24:6 18 34

2. Leyton Orient - 33pts

14 10 3 1 20:4 16 33

3. Sutton United - 26pts

13 8 2 3 16:12 4 26

4. Barrow - 25pts

13 8 1 4 19:11 8 25

