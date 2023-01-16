Hartlepool will be hoping it’s home sweet home when they face a huge relegation fight against Rochdale.

Pool remain in the bottom two after defeat to Gillingham at the weekend.

United know things will look much better on Saturday if they can bag their third home win of the season.

But how does their record compare with the teams around them and who are the best and worst home sides in League Two.

1. Stevenage - 34pts 13 11 1 1 24:6 18 34 Photo: David Price Photo Sales

2. Leyton Orient - 33pts 14 10 3 1 20:4 16 33 Photo: Pete Norton Photo Sales

3. Sutton United - 26pts 13 8 2 3 16:12 4 26 Photo: Clive Mason Photo Sales

4. Barrow - 25pts 13 8 1 4 19:11 8 25 Photo: Chris Holloway Photo Sales