Hartlepool United take on Oxford City in the National League. Picture by FRANK REIDHartlepool United take on Oxford City in the National League. Picture by FRANK REID
How Hartlepool United's injury returns will impact John Askey's starting XI against Oxford City - predicted XI photo gallery

Hartlepool United make the trip to face Oxford City for the first time in the National League this weekend.
By Joe Ramage
Published 8th Sep 2023, 12:00 BST

Pools take on the National League South promotion winners looking to continue their strong start to the new campaign.

John Askey’s side made it five wins from seven games with victory over Wealdstone last time out and will be looking for their second away win of the season against the Hoops.

Pools are set to be boosted by some injury returns which means Askey will have a number of selection dilemmas heading into the game.

And here is how we predict Hartlepool will line-up to face Oxford:

Jameson made his Hartlepool debut in the win over Wealdstone and is likely to have done enough to continue in goal at Oxford.

1. Pete Jameson

Jameson made his Hartlepool debut in the win over Wealdstone and is likely to have done enough to continue in goal at Oxford. Photo: Frank Reid

Seaman should continue on the right side of defence for Hartlepool in the wing-back role. Picture by FRANK REID

2. Charlie Seaman

Seaman should continue on the right side of defence for Hartlepool in the wing-back role. Picture by FRANK REID Photo: Frank Reid

Hendrie made his third Hartlepool debut in the win over Wealdstone and is set to continue in the starting line-up in defence. (Credit: Will Matthews | MI News)

3. Luke Hendrie

Hendrie made his third Hartlepool debut in the win over Wealdstone and is set to continue in the starting line-up in defence. (Credit: Will Matthews | MI News) Photo: Will Matthews

Onariase has anchored the Hartlepool defence all season so far since joining in the summer. Picture by FRANK REID

4. Emmanuel Onariase

Onariase has anchored the Hartlepool defence all season so far since joining in the summer. Picture by FRANK REID Photo: Frank Reid

