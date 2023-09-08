How Hartlepool United's injury returns will impact John Askey's starting XI against Oxford City - predicted XI photo gallery
Hartlepool United make the trip to face Oxford City for the first time in the National League this weekend.
By Joe Ramage
Published 8th Sep 2023, 12:00 BST
Pools take on the National League South promotion winners looking to continue their strong start to the new campaign.
John Askey’s side made it five wins from seven games with victory over Wealdstone last time out and will be looking for their second away win of the season against the Hoops.
Pools are set to be boosted by some injury returns which means Askey will have a number of selection dilemmas heading into the game.
And here is how we predict Hartlepool will line-up to face Oxford:
1 / 3