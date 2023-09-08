Hartlepool United make the trip to face Oxford City for the first time in the National League this weekend.

Pools take on the National League South promotion winners looking to continue their strong start to the new campaign.

John Askey’s side made it five wins from seven games with victory over Wealdstone last time out and will be looking for their second away win of the season against the Hoops.

Pools are set to be boosted by some injury returns which means Askey will have a number of selection dilemmas heading into the game.

And here is how we predict Hartlepool will line-up to face Oxford:

1 . Pete Jameson Jameson made his Hartlepool debut in the win over Wealdstone and is likely to have done enough to continue in goal at Oxford. Photo: Frank Reid Photo Sales

2 . Charlie Seaman Seaman should continue on the right side of defence for Hartlepool in the wing-back role. Picture by FRANK REID Photo: Frank Reid Photo Sales

3 . Luke Hendrie Hendrie made his third Hartlepool debut in the win over Wealdstone and is set to continue in the starting line-up in defence. (Credit: Will Matthews | MI News) Photo: Will Matthews Photo Sales