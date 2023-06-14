News you can trust since 1877
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Urgent health alert as NHS junior doctors begin 72 hour strike
Vodafone and Three to merge creating UK’s largest phone network
Aslef announces more walkouts by train drivers for next 6 months
Nottingham attacks: third victim named by police
Nottingham deaths: Tributes to students named among victims
Tesco extends Clubcard deadline after IT issues - new date
Hartlepool United most expensive season-ticket will cost a very respectable £345.Hartlepool United most expensive season-ticket will cost a very respectable £345.
Hartlepool United most expensive season-ticket will cost a very respectable £345.

How Hartlepool United's most expensive season ticket compares to Oldham Athletic, Rochdale, Chesterfield, York City, Southend United and the rest of the National League - picture gallery

Hartlepool United’s most expensive season-ticket will cost fans £345 for the new season.
Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill
Published 14th Jun 2023, 12:03 BST
Updated 14th Jun 2023, 12:10 BST

It compares rather favourably to AFC Fylde’s £474 and Chesterfield’s £475 as Pools look to return to the Football League at the first attempt.

Hartlepool averaged 4,672 supporters at home last season and John Askey, who will remain in charge of the club, will be tasked with trying to bring the club back to the Football League where he will be hoping to lean on supporters once more at the Suit Direct Stadium throughout the campaign.

Here are the most expensive season-tickets for new fans at 22 of the 24 clubs in National League, running from lowest to highest. (Maidenhead United and Solihull Moors prices not currently available).

Let us know what you think of the prices at Spireites via our social media channels.

You can also get the latest Pools news, here.

No prices available

1. Solihull Moors

No prices available Photo: Steve Bardens

Photo Sales
No prices available

2. Maidenhead United

No prices available Photo: Getty Images

Photo Sales
£230

3. Boreham Wood

£230 Photo: Getty Images

Photo Sales
£290

4. Bromley

£290 Photo: David Price

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 6
Related topics:Football LeagueNational LeagueRochdaleYork CityChesterfield