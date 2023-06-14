Hartlepool United’s most expensive season-ticket will cost fans £345 for the new season.

It compares rather favourably to AFC Fylde’s £474 and Chesterfield’s £475 as Pools look to return to the Football League at the first attempt.

Hartlepool averaged 4,672 supporters at home last season and John Askey, who will remain in charge of the club, will be tasked with trying to bring the club back to the Football League where he will be hoping to lean on supporters once more at the Suit Direct Stadium throughout the campaign.

Here are the most expensive season-tickets for new fans at 22 of the 24 clubs in National League, running from lowest to highest. (Maidenhead United and Solihull Moors prices not currently available).

1 . Solihull Moors No prices available Photo: Steve Bardens Photo Sales

2 . Maidenhead United No prices available Photo: Getty Images Photo Sales

3 . Boreham Wood £230 Photo: Getty Images Photo Sales

4 . Bromley £290 Photo: David Price Photo Sales