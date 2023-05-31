How Hartlepool United's transfer activity compares to National League clubs so far including Chesterfield, Oldham Athletic and York City - photo gallery
Hartlepool United are preparing for their return to the National League next season but how does their business compare with other clubs so far?
By Joe Ramage
Published 31st May 2023, 17:01 BST
John Askey recently issued a statement to supporters insisting the club are in talks with a number of players who are out of contract as we head into the important summer months.
Pools are yet to confirm any new arrivals while there remain one or two contract issues to iron out.
But Hartlepool are not the only club in next season’s National League yet to make any moves following the end of the 2022-23 campaign.
Here we look at the activity of all 24 clubs in the 2023-24 National League so far:
Page 1 of 6