Teams in the 2023-24 National League have already started their business ahead of the new season. Naomi Baker/ Charlotte Tattersall/ George Wood/Getty Images

How Hartlepool United's transfer activity compares to National League clubs so far including Chesterfield, Oldham Athletic and York City - photo gallery

Hartlepool United are preparing for their return to the National League next season but how does their business compare with other clubs so far?
By Joe Ramage
Published 31st May 2023, 17:01 BST

John Askey recently issued a statement to supporters insisting the club are in talks with a number of players who are out of contract as we head into the important summer months.

Pools are yet to confirm any new arrivals while there remain one or two contract issues to iron out.

But Hartlepool are not the only club in next season’s National League yet to make any moves following the end of the 2022-23 campaign.

Here we look at the activity of all 24 clubs in the 2023-24 National League so far:

The Spireites narrowly missed out on promotion in 2022-23 in the play-off final. They have brought in young midfielder Bailey Hobson from Alfreton Town whilst the experienced Mike Jones has penned a new one-year deal. (Photo by Pete Norton/Getty Images)

1. Chesterfield

The Spireites narrowly missed out on promotion in 2022-23 in the play-off final. They have brought in young midfielder Bailey Hobson from Alfreton Town whilst the experienced Mike Jones has penned a new one-year deal. (Photo by Pete Norton/Getty Images) Photo: Pete Norton

Woking also missed out in the play-offs and have moved to bring in Boreham Wood winger Dennon Lewis while Rohan Ince has agreed a new deal. (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

2. Woking

Woking also missed out in the play-offs and have moved to bring in Boreham Wood winger Dennon Lewis while Rohan Ince has agreed a new deal. (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images) Photo: George Wood

Barnet have already confirmed a couple of new signings in defender Adebola Oluwo from Chelmsford and winger Sam Barratt from Maidenhead. The Bees have also confirmed a new contact for goalscoring midfielder Harry Pritchard (Photo by JUSTIN TALLIS/AFP via Getty Images)

3. Barnet

Barnet have already confirmed a couple of new signings in defender Adebola Oluwo from Chelmsford and winger Sam Barratt from Maidenhead. The Bees have also confirmed a new contact for goalscoring midfielder Harry Pritchard (Photo by JUSTIN TALLIS/AFP via Getty Images) Photo: JUSTIN TALLIS

Boreham Wood routinely refrain from confirming any new arrivals until July 1 which will continue to be the case this summer. Luke Garrard's side were beaten in the play-offs in 2022-23. (Photo by Cameron Smith/Getty Images)

4. Boreham Wood

Boreham Wood routinely refrain from confirming any new arrivals until July 1 which will continue to be the case this summer. Luke Garrard's side were beaten in the play-offs in 2022-23. (Photo by Cameron Smith/Getty Images) Photo: Cameron Smith

