Hartlepool United's form has dropped off since the EFL Trophy semi-final defeat. Picture by Martin Swinney

How Hartlepool United's worrying form stacks up against their League Two rivals Bristol Rovers, Port Vale, Swindon Town, Bradford City and Carlisle United

It was another sobering afternoon for Hartlepool United as they fell to a heavy defeat against Swindon Town.

By Joe Ramage
Tuesday, 26th April 2022, 3:34 pm

It was Pools’ third straight defeat at the Suit Direct Stadium extending their run of form to just one win in 10 games.

Graeme Lee’s side have struggled for form since their EFL Trophy semi-final exit against Rotherham United having arrived into that game as one of the form teams in League Two after taking 13 points from a possible 18 in the month of February.

But their loss of form, despite securing their League Two status for another season, has led to Pools dropping into the bottom half of both the league and form tables.

But just how does Pools’ form compare to the rest of those teams in League Two?

Here, at The Mail, we look at the League Two form table over the last 10 games to see who is in form as we head into the final week of the season.

1. 24th - Scunthorpe United

Scunthorpe have taken just two points from their previous 10 games. A run which has seen them relegated to the National League. (Photo by Jacques Feeney/Getty Images)

Photo: Jacques Feeney

2. 23rd - Hartlepool United

Pools' drop off has been alarming with just one win n 10 games with Graeme Lee's side taking just six points from a possible 30. (Credit: Mark Fletcher | MI News)

Photo: Mark Fletcher

3. 22nd - Oldham Athletic

Oldham had their relegation to the National League confirmed after their defeat to Salford City. (Photo by James Gill/Getty Images)

Photo: James Gill

4. 21st - Harrogate Town

Luke Armstrong and co have lost seven of their last 10 games. (Photo by Pete Norton/Getty Images)

Photo: Pete Norton

