By Robbie Stelling
Published 14th Apr 2025, 17:09 BST
The Football Association have published the latest figures relating to spending on agents’ fees - find out how Pools compare to their National league rivals.

The figures, which relate to the reporting period between February 2nd 2024 and February 3rd 2025, show Pools to be among the biggest spenders on agents' fees in the National League. Here's a detailed look.

£20,110

1. AFC Fylde

£20,110 Photo: sub

£286

2. Aldershot Town

£286 Photo: subm

£16,445

3. Altrincham

£16,445 Photo: subm

£46,905

4. Barnet

£46,905 Photo: sub

