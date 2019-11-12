How have Hartlepool United fared in the FA Cup first round over the past decade: Gillingham, Notts County, Chesterfield and more ahead of Tuesday night's clash at Yeovil Town
While Hartlepool United’s National League form has been frustrating at times this season, could the FA Cup offer some cause for optimism ahead of Dave Challinor’s first match in charge?
With Pools drawn away to National League colleagues Yeovil Town in the first round proper, the answer – based on their recent first round record against non-league teams – seems to be yes.
United were hoping to have already secured their place in the second round by this point but following Saturday’s untimely postponement at Yeovil, the team will travel down once again.
Here, guest writers Alex Cox, Luke Marsh and Ross Sanderson look at how the club have fared in the FA Cup first round this decade...