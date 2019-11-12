With Pools drawn away to National League colleagues Yeovil Town in the first round proper, the answer – based on their recent first round record against non-league teams – seems to be yes.

United were hoping to have already secured their place in the second round by this point but following Saturday’s untimely postponement at Yeovil, the team will travel down once again.

Here, guest writers Alex Cox, Luke Marsh and Ross Sanderson look at how the club have fared in the FA Cup first round this decade...

1 . 2018/19 – Gillingham – lost 3-4 After earning a replay on home soil with a 0-0 draw away in Kent, Pools gave away a two-goal lead at Victoria Park, with Tom Eaves equalising for the Gills deep into added time, before losing after extra-time. Photo: Frank Reid Copyright: Buy photo

2 . 2017/18 –Morecambe – lost 0-3 Having beaten South Shields at the previous hurdle – their first ever qualifying round match in the competition following relegation from the Football League - Craig Harrison’s men lost miserably to the League Two Shrimps at the Globe Arena. Photo: Frank Reid Copyright: Buy photo

3 . 2016/17 - Stamford – won 3-0 Pools avoided a potential banana skin against the side from Northern Premier League Division One South, who were playing their first ever game in the first round. But it took a late own goal and a Billy Paynter strike to make the game safe after Nicky Deverdics had put Pools ahead. Photo: HUFC Copyright: Buy photo

4 . 2015/16 – Cheltenham – won 1-0 Kudus Oyenuga’s only goal for Pools earned a narrow home victory which saw them through to face Salford City live on TV – and a 2-0 win - in the second round, before losing to Derby in round three. Photo: HUFC Copyright: Buy photo