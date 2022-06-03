Pools reached the 50 point mark in mid-March to all but secure their League Two status for another year before a challenging end to the season saw them without a win in nine games.

To achieve that feat of survival however, Pools used over 30 players within their squad this season.

Of those players, several have gone having been at the Suit Direct Stadium on loan while others have left to join other clubs or have since been released.

But just how many players did other teams in League Two use this season compared to Pools' total?

Here, at The Mail, we look at some of the player data with the use of experts FBREF to find out which team used the most players in the league this season and who had the smallest amount of squad rotation.

1. Forest Green Rovers - 19 Rob Edwards' side clinched the League Two title and they did so by using the least amount of players in the division with just 19 in total as per FBREF. (Photo by Matthew Lewis/Getty Images)

2. Sutton United - 25 The U's enjoyed their first season in the Football League also reaching a Wembley final in the EFL Trophy using 25 players in total. (Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images)

3. Harrogate Town - 26 Luke Armstrong was one of 26 players used by Simon Weaver for Harrogate this season. (Photo by Pete Norton/Getty Images)

4. Walsall - 27 George Miller scored against Pools when the two sides met in February and he was one of 27 players to represent the Saddlers this season. (Photo by Pete Norton/Getty Images)