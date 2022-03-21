Graeme Lee’s side remain 10 points adrift of seventh spot albeit with a game in hand on the current occupiers Swindon Town.

But perhaps more crucially for Pools is that in their remaining nine games of the season they face four of the five teams immediately above them in the table.

Pools, by and large, have been in good form since the turn of the year, losing just three times.

And they will need to continue to produce a similar run of form if they are to force their way into contention come the end of the season.

But just how many points would it take for Pools to reach the play-offs?

We look back on the last 10 years, excluding 2019-20’s curtailed season, to see just how many points those teams in seventh place have ended up with.

1. 2010/11 - Torquay United - 68 points Torquay made it into the play-offs with 68 points having won 17 of their 46 games. The Gulls were beaten in the play-off final by Stevenage. (Photo by Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images) Photo: Dean Mouhtaropoulos Photo Sales

2. 2011/12 - Crewe Alexandra - 72 points Crewe made it into the play-offs by three points and would eventually be promoted after beating Cheltenham in the final (Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images) Photo: Alex Livesey Photo Sales

3. 2012/ 13 - Bradford City - 69 points Bradford edged in front of Chesterfield to claim the final play-off spot in 2012/13 where they would make it to Wembley for a second time that season having done so in the League Cup final. (Photo by Scott Heavey/Getty Images) Photo: Scott Heavey Photo Sales

4. 2013/14 - York City - 71 points York eased into the play-offs by a nine point margin but were beaten in the semi-final (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images) Photo: George Wood Photo Sales