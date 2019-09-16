How Middlesbrough's players reacted after their 1-0 win over Reading
Middlesbrough extended their unbeaten run to four games after Saturday’s 1-0 win over Reading at the Riverside – and their players were quick to react on social media after the game.
Monday, 16th September 2019, 12:01 pm
Updated 12 minutes ago
Marvin Johnson scored the only goal of the match from a free-kick yet there was some debate whether team-mate Ashley Fletcher got a touch. Scroll down to see what some members of the squad, and head coach Jonathan Woodgate, posted on Instagram after the full-time whistle.