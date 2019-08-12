How Middlesbrough's players reacted on social media after Brentford defeat
Middlesbrough’s first home game of the season ended in disappointment after a 1-0 defeat to Brentford on Saturday afternoon.
By Joe Nicholson
Monday, 12 August, 2019, 13:19
The match was full of talking points after Jonathan Woodgate’s side saw two goals ruled out in the first half, with both decisions going against striker Ashley Fletcher. The match also saw some players make their home debuts for Boro – here’s how some members of the squad reacted on social media after a frustrating afternoon against the Bees.