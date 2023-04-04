News you can trust since 1877
The FA has released its intermediary annual payments and transactions list for League Two clubs. (Credit: Mark Fletcher | MI News)The FA has released its intermediary annual payments and transactions list for League Two clubs. (Credit: Mark Fletcher | MI News)
How much did Hartlepool United spend on agent fees compared to League Two rivals Stockport County, Bradford City and more - photo gallery

The FA recently released its table of intermediary fees and transactions for the year from February 1, 2022 to January 31, 2023 including clubs in League Two.

By Joe Ramage
Published 4th Apr 2023, 11:31 BST

The figures published showed an increase in Hartlepool United’s expenditure on agent fees during the specified period from their total during 2021-22.

Hartlepool spent £46,508 on intermediary and agent fees over the previous two transfer windows – a period which has seen the club sign over 30 players.

But how do other clubs fare when it comes to their annual payments from February 2022 to January 31, 2023?

The information presented by the FA shows clubs in League Two spent a total of £1,671,168 which was up from £1,285,606 last year.

And here, at The Mail, we compare the payments and transactions involving intermediaries registered in England in accordance with FIFA’s Regulations on Working with Intermediaries of all 24 League Two clubs to see who has spent the most.

The Railwaymen spent the least amount in League Two in a year which included their relegation from League One. Courtney Baker-Richardson is one of the players the club has signed in that time. (Photo by Pete Norton/Getty Images)

1. Crewe Alexandra - £15,585

The Railwaymen spent the least amount in League Two in a year which included their relegation from League One. Courtney Baker-Richardson is one of the players the club has signed in that time. (Photo by Pete Norton/Getty Images) Photo: Pete Norton

Newport were the second lowest spenders. The South Wales club signed Omar Bogle from Hartlepool in the summer. (Photo by Pete Norton/Getty Images)

2. Newport County - £22,511

Newport were the second lowest spenders. The South Wales club signed Omar Bogle from Hartlepool in the summer. (Photo by Pete Norton/Getty Images) Photo: Pete Norton

Despite their January spend, which included midfielder Timothee Dieng, the Gills were amongst the lowest ranked spenders on intermediary fees. (Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

3. Gillingham - £26,550

Despite their January spend, which included midfielder Timothee Dieng, the Gills were amongst the lowest ranked spenders on intermediary fees. (Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images) Photo: Justin Setterfield

The U's completed the significant signing of Matt Jay during the specified period but are also one of the lower ranked teams. (Photo by Pete Norton/Getty Images)

4. Colchester United - £43,697

The U's completed the significant signing of Matt Jay during the specified period but are also one of the lower ranked teams. (Photo by Pete Norton/Getty Images) Photo: Pete Norton

