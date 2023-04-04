How much did Hartlepool United spend on agent fees compared to League Two rivals Stockport County, Bradford City and more - photo gallery
The FA recently released its table of intermediary fees and transactions for the year from February 1, 2022 to January 31, 2023 including clubs in League Two.
The figures published showed an increase in Hartlepool United’s expenditure on agent fees during the specified period from their total during 2021-22.
Hartlepool spent £46,508 on intermediary and agent fees over the previous two transfer windows – a period which has seen the club sign over 30 players.
But how do other clubs fare when it comes to their annual payments from February 2022 to January 31, 2023?
The information presented by the FA shows clubs in League Two spent a total of £1,671,168 which was up from £1,285,606 last year.
And here, at The Mail, we compare the payments and transactions involving intermediaries registered in England in accordance with FIFA’s Regulations on Working with Intermediaries of all 24 League Two clubs to see who has spent the most.