Hartlepool United sealed their first win of the season in the Papa Johns Trophy. (Credit: Mark Fletcher | MI News)

How 'much improved' Hartlepool United were rated in Harrogate Town win as ex-Norwich City man stars

Hartlepool United claimed their first win of the season as they beat Harrogate Town in the Papa Johns Trophy.

By Joe Ramage
Tuesday, 30th August 2022, 10:48 pm

Paul Hartley’s side raced into a two goal lead after half an hour with a double from striker Mikael Ndjoli.

Ndjoli was in the right place at the right time to convert from close range as Jamie Sterry managed to force a ball across goal.

And the striker was on hand again soon after to smartly head home from Mouhamed Niang’s assist.

Pools had goalkeeper Ben Killip to thank for helping ensure both a clean sheet and the win after making a number of fine saves to keep out Harrogate and particularly ex-Pools loanee Luke Armstrong.

The result brings an end to a slow start to the season in all competitions ahead of a return to League Two action this weekend at Colchester United.

And here is how Pools were rated in their first win of the season.

1. Ben Killip - 8

Made a string of excellent saves, particularly from Headley in the first half. Determined to keep a clean sheet and did so. Top display. (Credit: Mark Fletcher | MI News)

2. Jamie Sterry - 7

Played a hand in both goals. Worked his socks off up and down the line. Came close to adding a third late on. (Credit: Mark Fletcher | MI News)

3. Rollin Menayese - 7

Brought a bit of composure to the Pools defence after the weekend. Another strong showing from the Walsall loanee. (Credit: Mark Fletcher | MI News)

4. Alex Lacey - 6

Excellent block in the second half to deny Burrell. Steady display. (Credit: Tom West | MI News)

