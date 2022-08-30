Paul Hartley’s side raced into a two goal lead after half an hour with a double from striker Mikael Ndjoli.

Ndjoli was in the right place at the right time to convert from close range as Jamie Sterry managed to force a ball across goal.

And the striker was on hand again soon after to smartly head home from Mouhamed Niang’s assist.

Pools had goalkeeper Ben Killip to thank for helping ensure both a clean sheet and the win after making a number of fine saves to keep out Harrogate and particularly ex-Pools loanee Luke Armstrong.

The result brings an end to a slow start to the season in all competitions ahead of a return to League Two action this weekend at Colchester United.

And here is how Pools were rated in their first win of the season.

1. Ben Killip - 8 Made a string of excellent saves, particularly from Headley in the first half. Determined to keep a clean sheet and did so. Top display. (Credit: Mark Fletcher | MI News) Photo: Mark Fletcher Photo Sales

2. Jamie Sterry - 7 Played a hand in both goals. Worked his socks off up and down the line. Came close to adding a third late on. (Credit: Mark Fletcher | MI News) Photo: Mark Fletcher Photo Sales

3. Rollin Menayese - 7 Brought a bit of composure to the Pools defence after the weekend. Another strong showing from the Walsall loanee. (Credit: Mark Fletcher | MI News) Photo: Mark Fletcher Photo Sales

4. Alex Lacey - 6 Excellent block in the second half to deny Burrell. Steady display. (Credit: Tom West | MI News) Photo: Tom West Photo Sales