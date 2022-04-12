Hartlepool United have used a total of 33 players this season. Picture by FRANK REID

How often have Hartlepool United players featured in League Two this season including former Newcastle United defender, ex-Sunderland striker and former Portsmouth, Birmingham City and Cardiff City man

Hartlepool United secured their League Two status with their draw at Forest Green Rovers but just who has played the biggest role in that accomplishment?

By Joe Ramage
Tuesday, 12th April 2022, 12:20 pm

In total Pools have used 33 players across the league campaign so far under both Graeme Lee and previous manager Dave Challinor.

But who of the Pools squad has featured the most often and completed the most minutes this season?

Here at The Mail, with FBREF, we look at all of those players to have been involved at any stage this season.

1. Jake Lawlor - 2

Lawlor came off the bench for his only appearance in the final minutes of the defeat at Barrow. (Credit: Will Matthews | MI News)

2. Jake Hull - 2

Hull has made two late substitute appearances since arriving on-loan from Rotherham United. (MI News & Sport Ltd)

3. Nicholas Bilokapic - 90

Bilokapic made his only appearance for Pools so far as a late replacement for Ben Killip in the defeat at Northampton Town. Picture by FRANK REID

4. Jordan Cook - 112

Cook last appeared in the New Year's Day draw with Oldham Athletic where he picked up a thigh injury that has sidelined him for the rest of the campaign. Picture by FRANK REID

