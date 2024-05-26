We all know just how important turning one point into three can be in a team’s season and who can ever forget Jimmy Glass’s dramatic winner that kept Carlisle United in the Football League back in 1999?

Injury-time goals to win the Champions League for Manchester United against Bayern Munich will also live forever in the memory.

Sadly those late goals have tended to be more one-way traffic against Pools this season, with nine goals conceded in stoppage-time and just one in the goals for column.

But how would the National League able look if only injury-time had counted?

Here’s who are the best and worst stoppage time teams.

(Stats are provided by the transfermarkt.co.uk website and cover minute 90+1 to the final whistle).

Tell us which your favourite ever injury-time goal is and why via our social media channels.

You can get the latest Pools news, here.

1 . York City 46 8 35 3 8:3 5 59 Photo: Stu Forster Photo Sales

2 . Barnet 46 8 34 4 9:4 5 58 Photo: Justin Setterfield Photo Sales

3 . Wealdstone 46 7 36 3 7:3 4 57 Photo: Getty Images Photo Sales