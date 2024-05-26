Hartlepool United found the going tough in stoppage-time.Hartlepool United found the going tough in stoppage-time.
How the final National League table would have looked if only stoppage-time counted, including Hartlepool United, York City, Oldham Athletic, Rochdale and Kidderminster Harriers

Stephen Thirkill
Published 26th May 2024, 09:41 BST
Updated 26th May 2024, 09:47 BST
There’s nothing better then when your team scores an injury-time winner.

We all know just how important turning one point into three can be in a team’s season and who can ever forget Jimmy Glass’s dramatic winner that kept Carlisle United in the Football League back in 1999?

Injury-time goals to win the Champions League for Manchester United against Bayern Munich will also live forever in the memory.

Sadly those late goals have tended to be more one-way traffic against Pools this season, with nine goals conceded in stoppage-time and just one in the goals for column.

But how would the National League able look if only injury-time had counted?

Here’s who are the best and worst stoppage time teams.

(Stats are provided by the transfermarkt.co.uk website and cover minute 90+1 to the final whistle).

Tell us which your favourite ever injury-time goal is and why via our social media channels.

You can get the latest Pools news, here.

46 8 35 3 8:3 5 59

1. York City

46 8 35 3 8:3 5 59 Photo: Stu Forster

46 8 34 4 9:4 5 58

2. Barnet

46 8 34 4 9:4 5 58 Photo: Justin Setterfield

46 7 36 3 7:3 4 57

3. Wealdstone

46 7 36 3 7:3 4 57 Photo: Getty Images

46 7 36 3 7:3 4 57

4. Bromley

46 7 36 3 7:3 4 57 Photo: Julian Finney

