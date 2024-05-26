We all know just how important turning one point into three can be in a team’s season and who can ever forget Jimmy Glass’s dramatic winner that kept Carlisle United in the Football League back in 1999?
Injury-time goals to win the Champions League for Manchester United against Bayern Munich will also live forever in the memory.
Sadly those late goals have tended to be more one-way traffic against Pools this season, with nine goals conceded in stoppage-time and just one in the goals for column.
But how would the National League able look if only injury-time had counted?
Here’s who are the best and worst stoppage time teams.
(Stats are provided by the transfermarkt.co.uk website and cover minute 90+1 to the final whistle).
