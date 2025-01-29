Here's how the Pools players rated following their defeat at National League leaders Barnet.Here's how the Pools players rated following their defeat at National League leaders Barnet.
By Robbie Stelling
Published 29th Jan 2025, 13:40 BST
Hartlepool United's winless run extended to three matches following a comprehensive 2-0 defeat at National League leaders Barnet on Tuesday night. Pools, who were resolute and well-organised although generally lacking a threat in the final third, held on until the 51st minute when Ryan Glover latched onto a loose ball after the visitors failed to deal with the impressive Idris Kanu's cross from the right flank. Barnet doubled their lead 12 minutes later when Lee Ndlovu, who had already passed up a series of presentable opportunities, opened his Bees account after Pools switched off while defending Zak Brunt's quickly taken corner at the near post. While manager Lennie Lawrence felt there was no disgrace in defeat, hailing Barnet as the best side in the division, things could have been far worse for Pools had it not been for more heroics from goalkeeper Adam Smith as well as some poor finishing from the hosts, who hit the woodwork twice and missed a handful of gilt-edged chances. Here's how the Pools players rated following a disappointing night in North West London.

Could not have done any more for his side as he continued his fine form. Turned Mark Shelton's effort onto the post and made himself big to deny Lee Ndlovu after the striker went through one-on-one. Made a superb save to tip Zak Brunt's powerful drive onto the bar after he saw the ball late through a crowd of bodies and another, equally impressive, stop to keep out Callum Stead's close range header in the second half. A superb showing and a shining light in an otherwise disappointing Pools performance.

1. Adam Smith: 9

Tried hard but allowed Ryan Glover to cut inside onto his right foot too often and lost the ball in a dangerous position that put his side in trouble in the first half. Would have liked to see him given more license to get forward but he never troubled Barnet in an attacking sense.

2. Dan Dodds: 5

Felt like it was a difficult game to hand him his first start since November but he did well enough against Barnet's considerable attacking threat. Dealt with crosses into the box well and made one excellent defensive intervention in the second half.

3. Billy Sass-Davies: 6

Comfortably his side's best defender. A couple of excellent challenges and important defensive interventions. Allowed the lively Lee Ndlovu to steal off his shoulder once but Adam Smith came to his rescue with a strong save. One or two aimless punts forward in the second half but all things considered a decent display given how much defending he was asked to do.

4. Tom Parkes: 7

