Here's how our Hartlepool United writer rated the Pools players following their disappointing defeat to National League leaders Barnet on Tuesday evening. Do you agree with his marks?
1. Adam Smith: 9
Could not have done any more for his side as he continued his fine form. Turned Mark Shelton's effort onto the post and made himself big to deny Lee Ndlovu after the striker went through one-on-one. Made a superb save to tip Zak Brunt's powerful drive onto the bar after he saw the ball late through a crowd of bodies and another, equally impressive, stop to keep out Callum Stead's close range header in the second half. A superb showing and a shining light in an otherwise disappointing Pools performance. Photo: Frank Reid
2. Dan Dodds: 5
Tried hard but allowed Ryan Glover to cut inside onto his right foot too often and lost the ball in a dangerous position that put his side in trouble in the first half. Would have liked to see him given more license to get forward but he never troubled Barnet in an attacking sense. Photo: Frank Reid
3. Billy Sass-Davies: 6
Felt like it was a difficult game to hand him his first start since November but he did well enough against Barnet's considerable attacking threat. Dealt with crosses into the box well and made one excellent defensive intervention in the second half. Photo: Frank Reid
4. Tom Parkes: 7
Comfortably his side's best defender. A couple of excellent challenges and important defensive interventions. Allowed the lively Lee Ndlovu to steal off his shoulder once but Adam Smith came to his rescue with a strong save. One or two aimless punts forward in the second half but all things considered a decent display given how much defending he was asked to do. Photo: Frank Reid
