How the Hartlepool United players rated following defeat at National League leaders Barnet

Hartlepool United's winless run extended to three matches following a comprehensive 2-0 defeat at National League leaders Barnet on Tuesday night. Pools, who were resolute and well-organised although generally lacking a threat in the final third, held on until the 51st minute when Ryan Glover latched onto a loose ball after the visitors failed to deal with the impressive Idris Kanu's cross from the right flank. Barnet doubled their lead 12 minutes later when Lee Ndlovu, who had already passed up a series of presentable opportunities, opened his Bees account after Pools switched off while defending Zak Brunt's quickly taken corner at the near post. While manager Lennie Lawrence felt there was no disgrace in defeat, hailing Barnet as the best side in the division, things could have been far worse for Pools had it not been for more heroics from goalkeeper Adam Smith as well as some poor finishing from the hosts, who hit the woodwork twice and missed a handful of gilt-edged chances. Here's how the Pools players rated following a disappointing night in North West London.