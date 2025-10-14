1 . George Evans: 5

Wasn't much he could have done about any of the goals, although he might have felt he was a little too off his line for Fraser Preston's sumptuous finish that made it 2-0 before half time. Made a couple of decent saves, turning Javelle Clarke's effort past the post after 11 minutes before getting down well to deny the outstanding Sisa Tuntulwana in the closing stages. Photo: Adam Cook/The Corner Photography