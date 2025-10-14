Here's what our Hartlepool United writer Robbie Stelling made of the Pools players following a humiliating evening in the FA Cup.
1. George Evans: 5
Wasn't much he could have done about any of the goals, although he might have felt he was a little too off his line for Fraser Preston's sumptuous finish that made it 2-0 before half time. Made a couple of decent saves, turning Javelle Clarke's effort past the post after 11 minutes before getting down well to deny the outstanding Sisa Tuntulwana in the closing stages. Photo: Adam Cook/The Corner Photography
2. Jay Benn: 3
Showed almost none of the energy, determination and purpose that made him so effective in the opening weeks of the campaign. Photo: Adam Cook/The Corner Photography
3. Jack Hunter: 4
Reads the game well but was guilty of backing off Sisa Tuntulwana ahead of the opening goal and never really got to grips with the South African frontman. Photo: Adam Cook/The Corner Photography
4. Nathan Sheron: 4
Much like Jack Hunter, was asked to do a job for which he was ill-suited and found things difficult against Gainsborough's fluid front line. Once again, distribution was too haphazard at times. Photo: Adam Cook/The Corner Photography