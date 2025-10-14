Here's what our Hartlepool United writer Robbie Stelling made of the Pools players following a humiliating evening in the FA Cup.placeholder image
How the Hartlepool United players rated following humbling FA Cup exit against Gainsborough Trinity - gallery

By Robbie Stelling
Published 15th Oct 2025, 00:22 BST
Hartlepool United endured one of their worst night's in living memory as they were dumped out of the FA Cup at the fourth qualifying round stage by Northern Premier League side Gainsborough Trinity on Tuesday.

Wasn't much he could have done about any of the goals, although he might have felt he was a little too off his line for Fraser Preston's sumptuous finish that made it 2-0 before half time. Made a couple of decent saves, turning Javelle Clarke's effort past the post after 11 minutes before getting down well to deny the outstanding Sisa Tuntulwana in the closing stages.

1. George Evans: 5

Wasn't much he could have done about any of the goals, although he might have felt he was a little too off his line for Fraser Preston's sumptuous finish that made it 2-0 before half time. Made a couple of decent saves, turning Javelle Clarke's effort past the post after 11 minutes before getting down well to deny the outstanding Sisa Tuntulwana in the closing stages.

Showed almost none of the energy, determination and purpose that made him so effective in the opening weeks of the campaign.

2. Jay Benn: 3

Showed almost none of the energy, determination and purpose that made him so effective in the opening weeks of the campaign.

Reads the game well but was guilty of backing off Sisa Tuntulwana ahead of the opening goal and never really got to grips with the South African frontman.

3. Jack Hunter: 4

Reads the game well but was guilty of backing off Sisa Tuntulwana ahead of the opening goal and never really got to grips with the South African frontman.

Much like Jack Hunter, was asked to do a job for which he was ill-suited and found things difficult against Gainsborough's fluid front line. Once again, distribution was too haphazard at times.

4. Nathan Sheron: 4

Much like Jack Hunter, was asked to do a job for which he was ill-suited and found things difficult against Gainsborough's fluid front line. Once again, distribution was too haphazard at times.

