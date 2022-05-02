Cambridge United, Morecambe and Accrington Stanley are just three teams who have shown you don’t need to be cash rich to succeed in League Two.
On the flip side Salford City are finding out that money doesn’t guarantee success.
But how would the League Two table look if it was based only on each club’s record signing, and who would be going up and down?
1. Bradford City - £3.38m
David Hopkin is Bradford City's record signing after joining from Leeds in 2000/01.
Photo: Shaun Botterill
2. Swindon Town - £900,000
Joey Beauchamp joined Swindon in the 1994/95 season for £900,000 from West Ham.
Photo: Getty Images
3. Oldham Athletic - £805,000
Ian Olney joined Oldham for £805,000 in the 1992/93 season from Aston Villa.
Photo: Getty Images
4. Port Vale - £675,000
Now Wycombe boss Gareth Ainsworth remains Port Vale's record signing after joining for £675,000 in the 1997/98 season.
Photo: Getty Images