Mansfield Town are the only unbeaten side in 2022 (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

How the League Two table would look if the season started in January 2022 - and where Hartlepool United, Salford City, Bradford City, Tranmere Rovers and Swindon Town would be

The League Two table would have a different look to it if points won in the first half of the season were wiped out.

It continues to look very bleak for basement boys Scunthorpe, while fellow strugglers Oldham are giving themselves plenty of reason to be hopeful.

Here’s how the full table would look, with each club’s actual league position in brackets

1. Forest Green Rovers - 22pts (1st)

P11 W6 D4 L1 GF18 GA5 GD13 PTS22

2. Bristol Rovers - 21 pts (9th)

P10 W6 D3 L1 GF17 GA6 GD11 PTS21

3. Exeter City - 20pts (4th)

P9 W6 D2 L1 GF13 GA6 GD7 PTS20

4. Swindon Town - 18pts (5th)

P11 W5 D3 L3 GF25 GA14 GD11 PTS18

