The stats have been taken from the transfermrkt.co.uk website.
It continues to look very bleak for basement boys Scunthorpe, while fellow strugglers Oldham are giving themselves plenty of reason to be hopeful.
Here’s how the full table would look, with each club’s actual league position in brackets
1. Forest Green Rovers - 22pts (1st)
P11 W6 D4 L1 GF18 GA5 GD13 PTS22
Photo: Getty Images
2. Bristol Rovers - 21 pts (9th)
P10 W6 D3 L1 GF17 GA6 GD11 PTS21
Photo: Getty Images
3. Exeter City - 20pts (4th)
P9 W6 D2 L1 GF13 GA6 GD7 PTS20
Photo: Pete Norton
4. Swindon Town - 18pts (5th)
P11 W5 D3 L3 GF25 GA14 GD11 PTS18
Photo: Michael Regan