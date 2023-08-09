News you can trust since 1877
Hartlepool United were beaten on their return to the National League.

How the opening day results has affected the National League's promotion picture and the new odds on Hartlepool United, Chesterfield, Woking, Oldham Athletic, Rochdale and Barnet - picture gallery

Hartlepool’s new National League campaign got off to the worst start following an opening day defeat at Barnet.
Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill
Published 9th Aug 2023, 12:46 BST

It was never going to be the easiest of games and is certainly a reminder of how tough life will be back in the National League.

It means Pools have drifted out to 8/1 with SkyBet to secure a place in next season’s League Two.

Fellow relegated side Rochdale also found the going tough with an opening day home reversal, while league favourites Chesterfield opened with a victory.

Here are the latest SkyBet odds after a thrilling opening day.

