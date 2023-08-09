How the opening day results has affected the National League's promotion picture and the new odds on Hartlepool United, Chesterfield, Woking, Oldham Athletic, Rochdale and Barnet - picture gallery
It was never going to be the easiest of games and is certainly a reminder of how tough life will be back in the National League.
It means Pools have drifted out to 8/1 with SkyBet to secure a place in next season’s League Two.
Fellow relegated side Rochdale also found the going tough with an opening day home reversal, while league favourites Chesterfield opened with a victory.
Here are the latest SkyBet odds after a thrilling opening day.
