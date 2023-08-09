Hartlepool’s new National League campaign got off to the worst start following an opening day defeat at Barnet.

It was never going to be the easiest of games and is certainly a reminder of how tough life will be back in the National League.

It means Pools have drifted out to 8/1 with SkyBet to secure a place in next season’s League Two.

Fellow relegated side Rochdale also found the going tough with an opening day home reversal, while league favourites Chesterfield opened with a victory.

Here are the latest SkyBet odds after a thrilling opening day.

Let us know what you think of Pools chances this season via our social media channels.

You can also get the latest Pools news, here.

1 . Oxford City 66/1 Photo: Matthew Lewis Photo Sales

2 . Dorking Wanderers 66/1 Photo: Richard Martin-Roberts Photo Sales

3 . Maidenhead United 40/1 Photo: Getty Images Photo Sales

4 . Wealdstone 40/1 Photo: Getty Images Photo Sales