Hartlepool United secured a big win over Sheffield Wednesday in the Papa John's Trophy (Credit: Will Matthews | MI News)

Pools were excellent from start to finish at Hillsborough as they eased into the next round of the competition with a resounding 3-0 success over League One Sheffield Wednesday.

Sweeney made eight changes to the side who lost at Port Vale last week including midfielder Mark Shelton who opened the scoring.

Pools doubled their lead three minutes later through Jaden Brown’s own goal before another player handed a start, Will Goodwin, added a third midway through the second half.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Made a good save to deny Corbeanu in the first half and Berahino in the second. Commanded his area well. Picture by FRANK REID

Pools have struggled for goals in recent weeks and have equally struggled to keep them out at the other end but everything came together for Sweeney on his final night in the dugout before new manager Graeme Lee takes over.

And here is how the Pools players rated on an excellent night at Hillsborough.

A message from the Football Clubs Editor

Our aim is to provide you with the best, most up-to-date and most informative Hartlepool United coverage 365 days a year.

Really mature performance back from suspension. Handled a tricky customer in Olamide Shodipo who was subbed at the break. (Credit: Will Matthews | MI News)

This depth of coverage costs, so to help us maintain the high-quality reporting that you are used to, please consider taking out a subscription to our new sports-only package here.

Your support is much appreciated. Richard Mennear, Football Clubs Editor.

Excellent tracking back to deny Sylla Sow on the break in the first half. Coped with Berahino well. Picture by FRANK REID.

Very assured display in the centre and mopped up well. Almost gifted Josh Windass a consolation. Picture by FRANK REID.

Really good display defensively and in attack. Assist for Shelton and put in the corner which led to the third. (Credit: Will Matthews | MI News)

Complemented Jones well on the left in attack and defence. (Credit: Will Matthews | MI News)

Opened the scoring and played like a man with a point to prove. Full of energy. (Credit: Will Matthews | MI News)

Composed in midfield and always looked for forward pass. Should have made it 3-0 in the first half. Picture by FRANK REID.

Never stopped in midfield. Hassled Wednesday players all night. Picture by FRANK REID.

Great energy all night leading the line. Never gave Callum Paterson a moments peace. Brought a good save out of Joe Wildsmith. (Credit: James Holyoak | MI News)

Much like his strike partner he never gave the Owls defence a minute chasing lost causes. Earned his goal. (Credit: Will Matthews | MI News)

On for Grey in the 80th minute and didn’t feature much. . Picture by FRANK REID.

On for Goodwin in the 84th minute and was fortunate not to be sent off for getting into a scrap with Paterson. (Photo by James Gill/Getty Images)