Pools arrived at their Moncarapacho training base on Monday and were immediately put through their paces ahead of their pre-season fixture with Scottish Premiership side Hibernian.

Hartley has suggested Pools will undergo triple sessions while out in the Algarve during their warm weather camp as the new signings continue to integrate themselves within the squad.

Those players will get their first taste of action under Hartley when they take on Hibs, managed by former Sunderland head coach Lee Johnson.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hartlepool United face Hibernian as part of their pre-season schedule in Portugal. Picture by FRNK REID

And here, at The Mail, we take a look at everything supporters need to know about Pools’ pre-season trip to Portugal this week including that meeting with the Hibees.

When do Hartlepool United face Hibernian?

Pools will compete in a training exercise with Hibs on Wednesday, June 29 with kick-off scheduled for 11am .

Where do Hartlepool United face Hibernian?

The fixture between Pools and Hibs will take place at the Amendoeira Golf Resort in Portugal where the Scottish side are based for their pre-season training camp.

Can I watch Hartlepool United v Hibernian?

Pools’ fixture with Hibs will be available for supporters to watch via the official Hibernian YouTube channel available HERE.

How else can I follow the game?

Both official club media outlets will be on-site at the Amendoeira Golf Resort and be able to provide updates via official club social media channels.

Meanwhile, our Pools reporter Joe Ramage will provide a post-match summary at The Hartlepool Mail.

When do Hartlepool United return from Portugal?

Pools will return to the UK on Friday, July 1 ahead of their home-based pre-season schedule.

What does the rest of Hartlepool United’s pre-season campaign look like?

After completing their warm weather training camp in the Algarve, Hartley’s side will face the first of six pre-season fixtures when they travel to St Mirren on Tuesday, July 5 (7pm).

Pools then face Billingham Synthonia on Saturday, July 9 (3pm) and Marske United on Tuesday, July 12 (7.30pm).