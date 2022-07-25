How to watch Hartlepool United’s clash with Sunderland and the latest ticket and injury news

Paul Hartley’s side have had a mixed pre-season but head into the clash with Alex Neil’s side knowing it is their last chance to get minutes into their legs ahead of their game with Walsall at the weekend.

Pools have already faced Championship opposition this summer when they went down 1-0 against Blackburn Rovers last week.

Alex Neil’s side will once again prove to be a stern test for Pools as they prepare for life back in the Championship.

Here, we take you through everything you need to know ahead of Hartlepool United’s clash with Sunderland:

When is Hartlepool United v Sunderland?

Hartlepool’s clash with Sunderland kicks-off at 7pm at the Suit Direct Stadium. Turnstiles at the ground are open from 5:30pm.

Are there tickets available for the game?

Pools fans can purchase tickets from the Clarence Road ticket office from noon. Alternatively, the Teesside International Airport Stand ticket office will be open from 6pm for supporters to buy tickets there.

Fans have been advised to turn up early to avoid queues as kick-off approaches.

Will Hartlepool United v Sunderland be streamed online?

Sunderland are offering a streaming service for the game which can be purchased for £7.50.

Alternatively, full match commentary of the game will be provided by Hartlepool United on Mixlr and fans can access this via this link.

What’s the latest team news?

Pools fans could catch a glimpse of new signing Mikael Ndjoli in action with the striker expected to make an appearance against the Black Cats.

What has Paul Hartley said?

Hartley has revealed that it will be difficult to view the clash with Sunderland as a ‘dress rehearsal’ for the season as he continues to search for ways to improve his squad:

“It’s still hard because I’ve not got all the players in that I want yet to really push us and make us stronger. We’ll be working to do that over the next period of days,” said Hartley.

“We’re a positive team. I’m a positive manager, we’re a positive coaching staff and we’ve got positive players. That’s what we want here.