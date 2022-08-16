How were Hartlepool United rated as ex-Birmingham City winger makes debut in goalless draw with Tranmere Rovers
Hartlepool United got their second point of the season after a goalless draw with Tranmere Rovers.
By Joe Ramage
Tuesday, 16th August 2022, 10:34 pm
Pools had the best opportunity of the night when Jake Hastie raced clear on goal only to be denied by Ross Doohan.
Paul Hartley handed a debut to new signing Wes McDonald with the winger impressing at the Suit Direct Stadium.
While it remained a frustrating night in front of goal, Pools were able to keep a second successive clean sheet on home soil.
And here is how Pools were rated.
Page 1 of 4