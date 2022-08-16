News you can trust since 1877
Hartlepool United's players stand in silence in memory of former player Lenny Johnrose who passed away this week during the Sky Bet League Two match between Hartlepool United and Tranmere Rovers. (Credit: Mark Fletcher | MI News)

How were Hartlepool United rated as ex-Birmingham City winger makes debut in goalless draw with Tranmere Rovers

Hartlepool United got their second point of the season after a goalless draw with Tranmere Rovers.

By Joe Ramage
Tuesday, 16th August 2022, 10:34 pm

Pools had the best opportunity of the night when Jake Hastie raced clear on goal only to be denied by Ross Doohan.

Paul Hartley handed a debut to new signing Wes McDonald with the winger impressing at the Suit Direct Stadium.

While it remained a frustrating night in front of goal, Pools were able to keep a second successive clean sheet on home soil.

And here is how Pools were rated.

1. Ben Killip - 6

Two good stops to deny Hawkes in the final quarter of the game. Another clean sheet at home. Picture by FRANK REID

Photo: Frank Reid

2. Jamie Sterry - 6

Fairly quiet evening going forward and was largely untroubled up until the closing stages when making an excellent block to deny Hawkes from 12 yards. (Credit: Mark Fletcher | MI News)

Photo: Mark Fletcher

3. Rollin Menayese - 7

Strong display at the back from the off when showing his pace up against Nevitt. One loose clearance was dealt with by Sterry but otherwise an encouraging display. (Credit: Mark Fletcher | MI News)

Photo: Mark Fletcher

4. Alex Lacey - 7

Seemed to get his head on most things in the first half. Marshalled the defence well in the second when changing to a back four. (Credit: Mark Fletcher | MI News)

Photo: Mark Fletcher

