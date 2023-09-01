How will Hartlepool United line-up against Wealdstone after double injury blow - predicted XI photo gallery
Hartlepool return to the Suit Direct Stadium to face Wealdstone looking to bounce back from their stoppage time defeat at Chesterfield.
Pools surrendered a two-goal lead at the SMH Group Stadium as their four-match winning run came to an end.
John Askey’s side are unbeaten on home soil, however, and will be hoping to continue that good form this weekend.
Pools have been dealt a major injury blow in the build-up to facing Wealdstone with the news that both defender Dan Dodds and midfielder Anthony Mancini will miss the rest of the season through injury leaving Askey short in certain areas.
The Pools boss has challenged those within his squad to step up and fill the void left by the injured duo.
And here we predicted our Hartlepool starting XI to face Wealdstone and who might replace both Dodds and Mancini: