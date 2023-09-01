News you can trust since 1877
Hartlepool United return to the Suit Direct Stadium to face Wealdstone. Picture by FRANK REID

How will Hartlepool United line-up against Wealdstone after double injury blow - predicted XI photo gallery

After a busy Bank Holiday weekend Hartlepool United look to get back on track against Wealdstone.
By Joe Ramage
Published 1st Sep 2023, 16:43 BST

Hartlepool return to the Suit Direct Stadium to face Wealdstone looking to bounce back from their stoppage time defeat at Chesterfield.

Pools surrendered a two-goal lead at the SMH Group Stadium as their four-match winning run came to an end.

John Askey’s side are unbeaten on home soil, however, and will be hoping to continue that good form this weekend.

Pools have been dealt a major injury blow in the build-up to facing Wealdstone with the news that both defender Dan Dodds and midfielder Anthony Mancini will miss the rest of the season through injury leaving Askey short in certain areas.

The Pools boss has challenged those within his squad to step up and fill the void left by the injured duo.

And here we predicted our Hartlepool starting XI to face Wealdstone and who might replace both Dodds and Mancini:

Dixon has started all six National League games for Hartlepool this season. Picture by FRANK REID

1. Joel Dixon

Dixon has started all six National League games for Hartlepool this season. Picture by FRANK REID Photo: Frank Reid

Seaman is set to continue on the right of Hartlepool's defence. Picture by FRANK REID

2. Charlie Seaman

Seaman is set to continue on the right of Hartlepool's defence. Picture by FRANK REID Photo: FRANK REID NATIONALWORLD 2022

Lacey came off against Chesterfield with a calf injury but looks set to feature against Wealdstone. Picture by FRANK REID

3. Alex Lacey

Lacey came off against Chesterfield with a calf injury but looks set to feature against Wealdstone. Picture by FRANK REID Photo: FRANK REID 2022

Onariase will anchor the Hartlepool defence against Wealdstone. Picture by FRANK REID

4. Emmanuel Onariase

Onariase will anchor the Hartlepool defence against Wealdstone. Picture by FRANK REID Photo: FRANK REID NATIONALWORLD 2022

