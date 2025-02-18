How will Hartlepool United line up tonight?

Hartlepool United head coach Anthony Limbrick has made three changes for Tuesday evening's visit of play-off chasing Altrincham. Picture by Frank Reid.

Hartlepool United head coach Anthony Limbrick has made three changes for Tuesday night's visit of play-off chasing Altrincham.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Hartlepool Mail, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Teenager Louis Stephenson, who produced one of the misses of the season when he fluffed his lines in the 98th minute of Saturday's underwhelming goalless draw with Maidenhead, has been handed his first start since late August. Greg Sloggett, who has found things tough going since arriving at Pools last summer, makes a rare start while Sam Folarin has been included from the start for the first time after signing from League Two Harrogate in January.

Joe Grey makes a welcome return to the squad for the first time since New Year's Day after undergoing surgery on a groin problem, while Nicky Featherstone, perhaps in need of a rest, Luke Charman and Gary Madine, who has scored seven goals in his last 11 games, all drop to the bench. Tom Parkes and Dan Dodds, who are both injured, as well as Nathan Sheron, serving the second of a two-match suspension, all miss out.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Limbrick, the 16th permanent Pools appointment in the last decade, has already proven he is unafraid of making big calls when it comes to team selection and the inclusions of Stephenson and Sloggett certainly come as a surprise. Pools are still expected to line up in Limbrick's favoured 3-5-2 formation, although either Adam Campbell, who has been the subject of particular criticism in recent weeks, or Sam Folarin are likely to operate as a second striker alongside Mani Dieseruvwe. For all Madine and Dieseruvwe's considerable qualities, Pools can look a bit one-dimensional when the pair start together and Limbrick's side have scored just four goals in his first three games at the helm. The change in personnel should allow Pools to be a little more varied in their approach play against an Altrincham side who arrive at the Prestige Group Stadium unbeaten in their last nine matches.

Pools (3-5-2): Smith; Hunter, Waterfall (c), Ferguson; Stephenson, Miley, Sloggett, Campbell, Cleary; Folarin, Dieseruvwe.