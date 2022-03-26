Huddersfield Town goalkeeper makes his Hartlepool United debut as Graeme Lee makes two changes to his starting XI to face Northampton Town
Graeme Lee has named his starting XI to face Northampton Town handing a debut to goalkeeper Nicholas Bilokapic.
The Australian is making his first start for Pools since joining on-loan from Huddersfield Town in January as he replaces Ben Killip in goal goal at Sixfields with Killip suffering from an illness.
Bilokapic has made just one senior appearance so far this season for parent club Huddersfield in their FA Cup tie with Burnley in January.
Bilokapic is one of two changes to Lee’s side with midfielder Bryn Morris making his return to the starting line-up in place of Martin Smith.
Morris completed the warm-up at Newport County eight days ago and has completed training this week to regain his place alongside Nicky Featherstone in the midfield having been missing since the 1-1 draw with Sutton United.
Lee sticks with three central defenders with Gary Liddle alongside Neill Byrne and Timi Odusina.
Tom Crawford and Luke Molyneux flank Omar Bogle in attack.