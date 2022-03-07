Prior to last month’s victory over Crawley Town at the People’s Pension Stadium, Pools had won just once on their travels all season, a 3-1 success over Bradford City back in October.

It’s form which has plagued Pools’ season, adding extra pressure to fixtures at the Suit Direct Stadium where, to their credit, Pools have been a force.

But since the beginning of the year Lee’s side have been able to discover a steeliness away from home, collecting 11 points from a possible 21 in 2022.

Away form continues to improve for Hartlepool United after Harrogate Town success. (Credit: Mark Fletcher | MI News)

Of those seven games on the road this year, Pools have lost just twice, with one of those coming against Bristol Rovers, a game they ought to have won given the number of opportunities they had, and the other coming recently at Walsall at the end of a gruelling run of fixtures.

But Pools have won three of their last four on their travels, twice coming from behind, as they now pose a different threat away from home.

“Home or away you shouldn’t have to change too much,” Lee told The Mail.

“We’re a good team and if we play our way then we’ll affect teams no matter what and we have to be like that.

Hartlepool United celebrated their third win in four away games at Harrogate Town. (Credit: Mark Fletcher | MI News)

“Home or away we need to have a focus of going to try and win the game and that’s it.

“It’s down to the lads and their application and this was a response on the back of last week’s performance. We were just a bit flat [at Walsall] and that’s the bottom line.”

And those are thoughts echoed by match winner David Ferguson who admits it’s good to see an improvement in the away form.

“It’s good to get the away form sorted because the last couple of months it hasn’t been great so now hopefully it takes us further up the table,” Ferguson told The Mail.

“When we concede a goal first we’ve got that character to come back and win a game whereas before we didn’t.

“Last season there was some stat where if we conceded we were dead and buried so it’s nice to change that and be able to come back when we’re losing.”

