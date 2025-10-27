Oliver, who was signed as a free agent last month, scored his fourth goal in five National League games as Pools ended a run of six matches without a win by beating Solihull on Saturday. Picture by Adam Cook/The Corner Photography.

In-form Hartlepool United frontman Vadaine Oliver insists his side are still confident they can challenge for a play-off place this season.

The veteran, who turned 34 last week, has made an excellent start to life at Victoria Park having been signed as a free agent last month and provided a moment of magic to score his fourth goal in five National League games as Pools beat Solihull Moors 2-0 on Saturday. Oliver set Pools on their way to a much-needed three points, ending a miserable run of six matches without a win, after 16 minutes when he produced an instinctive finish, flicking the ball round a Solihull defender and beyond veteran goalkeeper Laurie Walker, to give the hosts an early lead.

Having started the season so well, amassing 10 points from their first four games without conceding, a run of just one win in 13 matches not only cost manager Simon Grayson his job but saw Pools slide out of the play-off places. Despite their miserable recent run, however, Pools are still in touch with the top seven and Saturday's win over Solihull saw them close the gap between themselves and the play-offs to five points.

Goals - or a lack thereof - have been a major talking point at Pools so far this season. Having lost the likes of Mani Dieseruvwe, who scored 43 goals in 89 games during a hugely prolific spell at Victoria Park and has found the net 12 times in his first 14 appearances for National League leaders Rochdale this term, long-serving Joe Grey, influential West Brom loanee Reyes Cleary as well as the mercurial Anthony Mancini, Pools turned to Alex Reid and Danny Johnson over the summer. However, whereas Dieseruvwe had made a fast start to life in Greater Manchester, neither Reid nor Johnson have hit the ground running in the North East. While Reid, who scored 17 goals in 32 games for Wealdstone last term, showed some initial signs of promise, finding the net three times in his first four appearances, he failed to score in any of his next seven outings and has been sidelined with a hamstring injury since last month. Johnson, meanwhile, has endured a nightmarish start to the new season and is without a goal in any of his first 17 Pools appearances.

A combination of Johnson's form and Reid's fitness, however, has lately opened the door for Oliver, who has impressed since signing for Pools at the beginning of September. Having missed most of pre-season while without a club, the former York, Morecambe and Gillingham man, who spent time at both Bradford and Shrewsbury last term, took a while to get up to full speed but has really started to come into his own in recent weeks. With Pools carrying more attacking threat under interim manager Nicky Featherstone, who now looks to be the favourite to land the job on a permanent basis, there is a renewed sense of optimism among Pools fans that Oliver's form as well as the imminent return of the influential Reid could help propel their side back into play-off contention.

Certainly, Pools will be hoping that next Tuesday's visit of Morecambe - Featherstone's side are not in action this weekend, having been dumped out of the FA Cup by Northern Premier League Premier Division side Gainsborough Trinity earlier this month - will provide an opportunity to secure back-to-back wins for the first time since August. The Shrimps, who were almost forced into extinction by former owner Jason Whittingham over the summer and were suspended by the National League at the beginning of the season, are second from bottom and Oliver and his teammates will surely be licking their lips at the Lancashire side's woeful defensive record, with Morecambe having shipped a remarkable 41 goals in their first 15 games this term.

"We're over the moon," Oliver said when asked about Saturday's win over Solihull by The Red Radio.

"It was a really dogged performance. It wasn't a great game, but we got there in the end.

"I'm an instinctive striker, the goal was something you don't really have time to think about. You just do it, and thankfully it went in.

"Even when things aren't going well, you still need to remain focused. We've got a big task ahead, but we still believe and we have that confidence and focus that we can achieve something this year. We've just got to keep building now."